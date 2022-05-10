How persistent defense led Madison Edgewood/Abundant Life softball past Portage in extra innings

Keeping a short memory, especially in softball, is imperative on defense.
Miscues, no matter how small, can quickly add up and turn the tide of a game. Errors were abundant on Tuesday night between the Portage and Madison Edgewood/Abundant Life high school softball teams as the teams combined for nine, including six by the Crusaders.
Despite the half-dozen fielding mistakes, the Edgewood/Abundant Life moved on from them in stride, pulling out a 5-4 extra innings win over the Warriors in a Badger West Conference game.
Freshman Grace Baer went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs while freshman Kerri Morland struck out five in the complete game win as the Crusaders posted a second straight win.
“It really is huge for as young as our team is, to be able to show confidence in each other and just trying to find that chemistry,” Edgewood/Abundant Life coach Judie Ryan said. “I think they showed that; they kept stepping up and coming back. They got knocked down but we knew we just had to keep fighting.”
The Crusaders (3-11, 3-10 Badger West) showed that mettle in extra innings after squandering a two-run lead over the final three innings. After neither team was able to score in the eight, Baer provided the spark for Edgewood/Abundant Life in the top of the ninth with a one-out single.
Freshman Lauren Bartelme came on as a courtesy runner and later advanced to second before the Warriors (8-11, 4-10) nearly escaped any damage. After inducing a groundout, a fielding error allowed Crusaders freshman Ali Matzke to reach and Bartelme to speed home for the go-ahead run.
Kratz, who fanned 11 in the complete game loss, avoided any further damage and looked to help the Warriors answer back in the home half of the ninth. Senior Elizabeth Fick drew a full count walk to open the inning, and after a fly out to short, Kratz was hit by a pitch to put a pair on with one down.
Portage failed to cash in on the chance though, as Morland got Portage’s Brandee Schumann and Ella Denure to pop out as the Warriors, who mustered just three hits, failed to find space.
“We’ve been struggling lately to get solid contact with the ball and find some gaps in there,” Portage coach Connie Wampler said of the team’s hitting woes. “I think we don’t always go into our at-bats that we’re going to put a good solid contact on it, so a lot of times we’re overthinking at the plate. We talk about making adjustments, but then at some point that just gets to be too many things to think about.
“I think being a little more relaxed in the box and believing in themselves is where we’re at right now.”
Portage had belief early on after scoring runs in each of the first two innings, both on Crusaders errors and without a hit, for a 2-1 lead. That changed in the fourth when Edgewood/Abundant Life, who also remained hitless through the first three innings, final found some life at the plate.
Naomi Singer, Lexi Koch and Grace Nwankwo hit three straight singles to start the visitors half of the fourth and Baer later sliced a one-out single down the right field line. The hit plated both Singer and Koch, and Nwankwo later raced home on a Portage throwing error to give the Crusaders a 4-2 lead.
“I think that’s really crucial for us,” Ryan said of the three-run frame, highlighting her youthful team’s struggles playing from behind. “We’re a young enough team that they’re not used to knowing their bats can actually win games for them.
“We scored a lot of runs last season and graduating a lot of bats from that team, we knew we could still score runs, but we had to really work hard on our defense so we end up with the most runs at the end of the game.”
The Warriors answered back however, as Fick sped home on a passed ball in the fifth and later scored on a fielding error in the seventh to knot things at 4. Portage never regained the lead though and it had multiple chances, leaving 10 runners on base, including six in scoring position.
And despite their six errors, the Crusaders came up with some crucial defensive plays, including a number of lineout catches on would-be hits.
“We’ve had a lot of good swings, but we’ve also had a lot of swings where we’re above it or below it, and those are things we need to make some corrections on,” Wampler said.
Along with Baer, Koch went 2-for-4 for the Crusaders. While Edgewood/Abundant Life may be eight games under .500, for a team with just two seniors and a battery of two freshman, it’s big step in the right direction and one that Ryan knew the group was capable of in time.
“We knew it was going to take us a long part of our season just to find the gel and that we could string the streak together and know you can do that,” she said.
Destination: Goodman Diamond. Meet the area softball players to watch on the road to state this year
Madison Strampe, jr., C, Baraboo
A returning first team All-Badger North choice, she hit .346 with a 1.037 OPS in 2021 and leads a Thunderbirds team that, thanks to being blessed with depth, has eyes on winning a Badger West title — the league has switched from a North/South alignment to an East/West format — as well as trying to make it to state for the first time.
Strampe is an "All-State caliber player," according to coach Dan Lewison. Senior outfielders Paige Lewison and Caroline Lewison, who are cousins, are also two to watch for Baraboo.
Gabrielle Fakes, so., P/1B, and Audriana Edwards, jr., P/1B, Beaver Dam
This duo made up a premier pitching combination a year ago, laying the groundwork for the Golden Beaver's run to the Division 1 state quarterfinals against Sun Prairie. They worked over 85 innings in the circle, yielding only 16 earned runs for an ERA a tick below 3.70.
Both were first team All-Badger North selections, Fakes making it as a unanimous pick. She also hit .622 with an OPS of 1.556. Edwards hit .350 with five doubles and three homers.
Riley Czarnecki, soph., OF, Beaver Dam
A Badger North first-team choice, Czarnecki hit .364 while helping the Golden Beavers punch their fourth trip to state and first since 2004. Senior Gracie Halfman, expected to play center field, joins Czarnecki for a youthful squad that lost only one player to graduation.
Alise Hayes, jr., SS, Columbus
Picked as first team All-Capitol North a year ago, Hayes returns as one of the cornerstones — junior pitcher Emma Jo Peck is the other — for a team that is littered with juniors and underclassmen but has momentum from winning eight of nine to close out 2021.
Mackenzie Christofferson, jr., C/3B, Lodi
Hit .468 in 2021 en route to first team All-Capitol North for the Blue Devils, who are coming off a challenging season that saw them go 4-15 but this spring are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the program's lone trip to state.
Andrea Jaskowiak, jr., P, Madison Memorial
A commit to the University of Iowa and a returning first team All-Big Eight choice, she had a 1.50 ERA with six shutouts and only 14 walks with 132 strikeouts. The Spartans also return their top hitter in infielder Merit Williams, who hit a .359 with a pair of homers.
Emma Lee, sr., OF, and Harper Mayfield, sr., OF, Monona Grove
Among the top outfielder duos in the area, both were first team All-Badger South honorees for the defending league champions. Lee, who also earned honorable mention All-State from the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association, hit .595 with eight home runs and 40 RBIs and has committed to NCAA Division III Trine University (Ind.). Mayfield, headed to UW-Platteville, hit .487 and scored 34 runs out of the leadoff spot.
Paige Hanson, sr., C, Monona Grove
With plenty of pop in her bat, Hanson delivered four homers and 27 RBIs while hitting .351. A second team All-Badger South pick a year ago, she'll continue her career at UW-Green Bay.
Dani Lucey, jr., SS, Monona Grove
Delivered 18 RBIs en route to honorable mention all-league recognition and has committed to the University of Wisconsin as a preferred walk-on.
Lucy Dahlk, sr., P, and Sydney Swiggum, sr., C, Mount Horeb
They formed a tough-to-solve tandem a year ago and found themselves as teammates on the Badger North's postseason awards list, both first-teamers after leading the Vikings to a share of the league title and a trip to the sectional finals
Elizabeth Fick, sr., 2B, Portage
She hit .404 at the plate and had a .981 fielding percentage, garnering first team All-Badger North recognition
Holly Lowenberg, jr., P, Poynette
Coming off a year that saw her post a 0.57 ERA with 171 strikeouts and only 11 walks, she might very well end up as the top pitcher in the state this season for the Pumas, one of the premier programs in the state over the last three decades. Winners of five state titles, their most recent came in 2018 and 2019.
Melissa Dietz, sr., C/3B, Reedsburg
A returning unanimous first team All-Badger North choice, Dietz was referred to by one opposing coach in preseason surveys as the "best in the biz." She hit .632 with nine home runs, 34 RBIs, 15 walks, nine stolen bases and a 1.962 OPS, and her 72 total bases ranked 24th in the state according to WisSports.net.
Tayler Baker, so., P, Sun Prairie
Her rookie campaign couldn't have gone much better, ending with All-Big Eight first team honors after leading the Cardinals to the state finals. She struck out nine and allowed only five baserunners in a complete-game 8-0 win over Beaver Dam in the quarterfinals and gave up one run over six innings while striking out five in a 1-0 loss to Kaukauna in the title game.
Chloe Knoernschild, sr., C, Sun Prairie
Baker's battery mate also was a first team All-Big Eight selection and will be a catalyst in the Cardinals; bid to make it to state for the fifth straight season, though the current run of four straight trips includes a break in 2020 due to there being no season that year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Isabel Royle, sr., OF, Sun Prairie
A first team All-Big Eight pick, she was 2-for-4 with a run scored in the state quarterfinal win for the Cardinals, who prior to losing in the title game had won 20 straight after starting out 3-3.
Hilary Blomberg , jr., P/IF, Verona
She hit 16 homers last season, best in the state according to WisSports.net, en route to first team All-Big Eight accolades. She also was 10-1 in the circle with a 1.75 ERA as one of the top players for the Wildcats, who shared the league title with Sun Prairie prior to losing 3-2 in an eight-inning thriller to the Cardinals in the sectional finals.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.