How persistent defense led Madison Edgewood/Abundant Life softball past Portage in extra innings

Keeping a short memory, especially in softball, is imperative on defense.

Miscues, no matter how small, can quickly add up and turn the tide of a game. Errors were abundant on Tuesday night between the Portage and Madison Edgewood/Abundant Life high school softball teams as the teams combined for nine, including six by the Crusaders.

Despite the half-dozen fielding mistakes, the Edgewood/Abundant Life moved on from them in stride, pulling out a 5-4 extra innings win over the Warriors in a Badger West Conference game.

Freshman Grace Baer went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs while freshman Kerri Morland struck out five in the complete game win as the Crusaders posted a second straight win.

“It really is huge for as young as our team is, to be able to show confidence in each other and just trying to find that chemistry,” Edgewood/Abundant Life coach Judie Ryan said. “I think they showed that; they kept stepping up and coming back. They got knocked down but we knew we just had to keep fighting.”

The Crusaders (3-11, 3-10 Badger West) showed that mettle in extra innings after squandering a two-run lead over the final three innings. After neither team was able to score in the eight, Baer provided the spark for Edgewood/Abundant Life in the top of the ninth with a one-out single.

Freshman Lauren Bartelme came on as a courtesy runner and later advanced to second before the Warriors (8-11, 4-10) nearly escaped any damage. After inducing a groundout, a fielding error allowed Crusaders freshman Ali Matzke to reach and Bartelme to speed home for the go-ahead run.

Kratz, who fanned 11 in the complete game loss, avoided any further damage and looked to help the Warriors answer back in the home half of the ninth. Senior Elizabeth Fick drew a full count walk to open the inning, and after a fly out to short, Kratz was hit by a pitch to put a pair on with one down.

Portage failed to cash in on the chance though, as Morland got Portage’s Brandee Schumann and Ella Denure to pop out as the Warriors, who mustered just three hits, failed to find space.

“We’ve been struggling lately to get solid contact with the ball and find some gaps in there,” Portage coach Connie Wampler said of the team’s hitting woes. “I think we don’t always go into our at-bats that we’re going to put a good solid contact on it, so a lot of times we’re overthinking at the plate. We talk about making adjustments, but then at some point that just gets to be too many things to think about.

“I think being a little more relaxed in the box and believing in themselves is where we’re at right now.”

Portage had belief early on after scoring runs in each of the first two innings, both on Crusaders errors and without a hit, for a 2-1 lead. That changed in the fourth when Edgewood/Abundant Life, who also remained hitless through the first three innings, final found some life at the plate.

Naomi Singer, Lexi Koch and Grace Nwankwo hit three straight singles to start the visitors half of the fourth and Baer later sliced a one-out single down the right field line. The hit plated both Singer and Koch, and Nwankwo later raced home on a Portage throwing error to give the Crusaders a 4-2 lead.

“I think that’s really crucial for us,” Ryan said of the three-run frame, highlighting her youthful team’s struggles playing from behind. “We’re a young enough team that they’re not used to knowing their bats can actually win games for them.

“We scored a lot of runs last season and graduating a lot of bats from that team, we knew we could still score runs, but we had to really work hard on our defense so we end up with the most runs at the end of the game.”

The Warriors answered back however, as Fick sped home on a passed ball in the fifth and later scored on a fielding error in the seventh to knot things at 4. Portage never regained the lead though and it had multiple chances, leaving 10 runners on base, including six in scoring position.

And despite their six errors, the Crusaders came up with some crucial defensive plays, including a number of lineout catches on would-be hits.

“We’ve had a lot of good swings, but we’ve also had a lot of swings where we’re above it or below it, and those are things we need to make some corrections on,” Wampler said.

Along with Baer, Koch went 2-for-4 for the Crusaders. While Edgewood/Abundant Life may be eight games under .500, for a team with just two seniors and a battery of two freshman, it’s big step in the right direction and one that Ryan knew the group was capable of in time.

“We knew it was going to take us a long part of our season just to find the gel and that we could string the streak together and know you can do that,” she said.

