How Poynette went from playing its 'best ball of the year' to losing early-season softball clash

LAKE MILLS — It wasn’t exactly how she wanted it to happen, but Holly Lowenberg learned a valuable lesson Thursday evening at Rotary Park.

One that a lot of dominant pitchers have learned the hard way.

“To not always try and strike out the batter and (instead) rely on my team,” said the junior right-hander on the Poynette softball team, who sported a 0.57 earned run average, 171 strikeouts and only 11 walks en route to first team All-State honors in 2021.

A half-inning after her RBI single gave the Pumas a one-run lead, Lowenberg served up back-to-back solo homers to the heart of the Lake Mills order, sparking a big inning that led to a 7-2 victory for the L-Cats in match-up of the co-favorites to win the Capitol North Conference title — Lake Mills, ranked No. 1 in Division 2 in the inaugural Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association/WisSports.net coaches poll and Poynette, ranked fourth in Div. 3.

“The first five and a half innings, we played our best ball of the year. A couple pitches just didn’t go our way,” Poynette (5-2 overall, 2-1 in conference) coach Matt Ramburg said of the homers to No. 3 batter Hayden Sellnow and clean-up batter Belle Topel to start the bottom of the sixth.

Lowenberg allowed only three hits and one run through her first five innings of work but gave up six hits and six runs in the sixth, although the last two runs were unearned. She struck out 10 batters and walked one.

Sellnow’s homer was a towering blast that hugged the third-base line the whole way, just staying fair.

The L-Cats’ (8-0, 4-0) freshman shortstop didn’t think it was going to stay fair, let along leave the park.

“No,” she said. “I always don’t think it is, so I just run as hard as I can.”

Topel’s homer was the complete opposite — a line drive to straightaway center that barely cleared the fence but when it did land had made it past by plenty.

She, unlike Sellnow, had no doubt she had a round-tripper.

“I had a rough few innings before,” she said of striking out in her first two at-bats, “but right when I crushed the ball, it felt good on my bat and I knew it went over.”

Lake Mills added some insurance runs on a two-run single to left by No. 9 hitter Kenna Grossman, who doubled and walked in her two other plate appearances, and a two-out, two-run bloop single that landed on the chalk down the left field line by No. 2 hitter and pitcher Avery Chilson.

“We had two balls that hit the line that were just fair. Sometimes that’s the way the ball bounces,” Ramburg said. “Good team. We played them tough for five and a half innings.”

Poynette drew first blood, going in front 1-0 when Abby Klink doubled off the wall in left then came home on No. 8 hitter Laken Wagner’s two-out RBI single to center.

After giving up the lead in the fourth on Payton Quest’s two-out RBI double to left center, the Pumas went back in front in the top of the sixth on Lowenberg’s RBI single.

But thanks to the L-Cats big bottom of the sixth, the lead didn’t last.

And that’s OK with Ramburg, only because he knows it’s going to be a process for this year’s youthful Pumas to ultimately reach the point they want to be at by the time the homestretch arrives.

“We talked about, ‘Yeah, sure, it would be nice to win the Capitol (North), but we don’t have to. We just need to get better,’” he said. “It’s OK if we lose four or five games. We’ve got a lot of freshmen on the team — we’ve got five on the field right now — and we’re working through some things. We just want to get it cleared up in the next four to five weeks. Sure we would have loved to win this game — we would have been in the driver’s seat — but it didn’t go that way.”

It did, however, go in a positive direction. Baby steps, maybe—but steps in the right direction for a group loaded with talent.

“We’re playing more like a team,” Ramburg said. “We made some good decisions at the plate. We had less errors — we had one base-running error and we had one flukey foul ball that just popped out of the glove.”

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

