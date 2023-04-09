Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.

This week’s high school sports spotlight is Liv DiStefano of Beaver Dam.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Liv DiStefano, jr., Beaver Dam

Sport: Softball.

By the numbers: DiStefano was instrumental in the Golden Beavers putting together another strong season last spring, including Badger East Conference and WIAA Division 1 regional titles. The right-handed infielder had 22 putouts and 23 assists on 55 chances last season while helping turn a pair of double plays. DiStefano had 26 hits in 81 at-bats for a .321 batting average and an .837 OPS. She had six doubles and three triples with 10 RBIs while scoring 22 runs to help the Golden Beavers finish 19-6 overall, 14-1 in league play. So far this season Beaver Dam is 2-0 behind a pair of shutout, mercy-rule victories over Baraboo and Portage.

Favorite athletic memory: Being able to compete at state with my teammates.

Favorite class: Anything science-related.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Watertown for a friendly rivalry.

Quotable: “She is an extremely hard worker and always willing to come in extra to improve her skills,” coach Abby Schmitt said. “Her knowledge of the game and commitment to the program is phenomenal.”