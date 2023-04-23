Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Emma Jo Peck of Columbus.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
Emma Jo Peck, sr., Columbus
Columbus' Emma Jo Peck bats during the Cardinals' 9-1 win over Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday evening at Meister Park in Columbus.
Sport: Softball
Key statistics/achievements: Peck broke two single-season school records in 2022 — victories as a pitcher (19) and RBIs (44). She was first-team all-conference in 2022; honorable mention all-district in 2022; second-team all-conference in 2021.
Favorite athletic memory: When we ended Poynette's 60-game winning streak sophomore year.
Favorite class: Human anatomy with Mr. Hensler
Favorite place to compete on the road: Poynette
Quotable: “Emma Jo is a force in the circle and has great passion for the game of softball,” Columbus softball coach Jim Rake said. “Her work ethic is second to none, whether it's in the weight room or on the practice field. She has great power in her swing. She is a great player but even a better young lady. She helps the youth teams in the summer and works with the pitchers in the offseason. She is a first-team all-conference player, all-district player who is always looking to get better.”
