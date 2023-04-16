McKenna Morton, sr., Fall River

Favorite athletic memory: "I remember in my junior year of softball, I was warming up by pitching with my catcher and a ball got by her so another teammate threw it back but it ricocheted off the fence and hit me in the eye very hard," Morton said. "I was so worried about getting a black eye because it was a week before prom."

Quotable: "McKenna is the most positive person on our team and an exceptional lead-by-example person," Fall River coach Kiersten Birr said. "She is always willing to do what the team and coaches need her to do, whether that is pitch over 26 innings her sophomore year because she was our main pitcher and we only had nine players on the team or whether someone is having a rough day and she comes alongside them to encourage them or just cheer them up. She may not always have the best stats in the conference, but it's the impact she has made on her teammates and coaches that stands out. We will miss her presence and contribution next year."