Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Elizabeth Miller of Portage.

Elizabeth Miller, sr., Portage

Sports: Softball and tennis

Achievements of the athlete in that sport: I love the opportunity to help with a team leadership role.

Favorite athletic memory: Being able to play under the lights on our home field and getting the win with my teammates.

Favorite class: Social studies with our teacher Ms. Sarah Pulliam. I love to learn about history and how people have lived and challenged the norms of society over time.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Waunakee

Quotable: “Elizabeth Miller's love of the game of softball is unmatched by any player I have coached,” Portage softball coach Connie Wampler said. “She goes above and beyond to be a great representative of Portage softball. In the summer, she helps coach our youth teams and helps at youth open gyms. All of the extra practice time she has also put in has really shown in her play this year.”