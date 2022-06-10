Poynette softball finally puts it together, beating Wautoma to earn state title berth

MADISON — Just five weeks ago Poynette coach Matt Ramberg didn’t think his softball team would make it to Goodman Diamond on the University of Wisconsin campus.

The Pumas just couldn’t do many things right, like running the bases or their pitch selections offensively. They relied too much on junior pitcher Holly Lowenberg holding teams to one or two runs.

Right before the postseason began things started to click for the No. 2 Pumas and they eventually made it back to the WIAA Division 3 state tournament where they arguably played one of their best games, beating No. 3 Wautoma 10-0 in five innings in the state semifinals.

“Today was pretty awesome,” Ramberg said.

“I think this was probably our best game of the year,” Ramberg added. “At the plate we had hit after hit. We scored runs with two outs. We did a lot of things right today. That’s for sure.”

The Pumas (20-5) got contributions from up and down the lineup, tacking on five runs off two errors and four hits in the second inning. Freshman Kassidy McCaffery scored on an error. Senior Abby Klink had an RBI triple to right and junior Laken Wagner had an RBI blooper along the first-base line. Senior Ashia Meister also had an RBI single. Freshman Morgan Gunderson had a RBI ground out.

“When you’re ahead, you relax a little bit more and you’re able to play the game,” Ramberg said. “I told the girls there’s going to be a lot more people here today, block it all out, the bases are still so many feet apart, and do your thing. We were good with pitch selection, which we haven’t been good. We got better.”

Lowenberg said it gave the team confidence right away.

“You don’t have to worry as much if you have more runs up,” she said. “You can just rely on your pitching.”

Meanwhile, Lowenberg overcame pregame nerves and pitched a complete game with six strikeouts and allowing three hits with no walks.

“You wouldn’t think (she was nervous) by looking at her that’s for sure,” Ramberg said.

Lowenberg had a no-hitter going into the fourth when she gave up back-to-back singles.

“I just trusted my team,” she said.

Meister had herself a day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI singles. Her line drive to center in the third inning extended the lead to 6-0.

“We were really good,” Meister said. “This was probably one of our best hitting games and I think that’s because we didn’t put as much pressure on ourselves. We went in and really did our best today.”

Gunderson was 2-for-2, Klink was 2-for-3 and McCaffery was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

The Hornets (26-5) finished the day with four errors.

“Girls feed off girls,” Ramberg said of his team’s 12 hits. “They had big hit after big hit. It was fun.”

Lowenberg had a groundout to first that brought in a run and McCaffery reached on an error to bring in a run to make it 8-0 in the fourth.

Junior Brooke Steinhorst, who went 2-for-3, ripped an RBI single to make it 9-0, and soon after Gunderson scored on a passed ball to end the game.

“I saw we were getting close to 10 runs and I thought, ‘If we can do this then we don’t have Holly throwing pitches the next couple of innings,’” Ramberg said. “That’s big for us because it’s back-to-back days here and if you have to go seven innings and seven innings again with 110 pitches, that’s a long two days for the pitcher.”

