Poynette softball shakes out nerves, downs Columbus in Division 3 regional final

POYNETTE — Holly Lowenberg described Poynette’s Division 3 regional final against Columbus as scary.

It’s hard to beat a team three times in-a-row and against some good hitters, the Pumas junior knew she would have a hard day in the circle Thursday evening. And she started out shaky in the first, but four straight 1-2-3 innings and getting out a jam in the sixth allowed Lowenberg to lead the second-seeded Pumas past third-seeded Cardinals, 4-1.

“They’re a really good team, so this was a little bit of a challenge, but I think this is the best our team has worked together as one,” Lowenberg said. “We put it all together and beat them.”

Her coach, Matt Ramberg, reiterated his pitcher’s sentiments about Columbus.

“They’ve got good pitching and they’ve got really good hitting,” he said. “The last game (against Columbus) was a 1-0 game and that was determined on an error. … Tonight, it took us three innings, but we got our bats going with base hits.”

Lowenberg pitched a complete game with six strikeouts for the Pumas (17-5) while the Cardinals (19-9) sprayed six hits on her. Poynette advanced to take on either top-seeded Brodhead or No. 5 Cambridge in next Tuesday’s sectional semifinal.

Columbus coach Jim Rake said even though his team was “gritty and never died,” he thought they’d have a better offensive showing against Lowenberg and the Pumas.

“Holly is a good pitcher and we struggle against her,” he said.

Columbus threatened to score in the first and sixth innings. Junior Alise Hayes was tagged out at home for the second out and junior Rhyann Adam struck out to end the first with batters on first and second.

“I’m pretty sure it would’ve been a different game if we would’ve pushed a couple runs across on Holly,” Rake said. “She is a veteran pitcher. She’s really good.”

The Cardinals had the bases loaded with two outs in the sixth trailing 3-0, but Adam struck out to end the side as the crucial hit never came.

“I believe in the (sixth) we left base runners on and we can’t get that timely hit to get them across,” Rake said. “Against a good team like anybody who’s left, Poynette included, if you don’t get that timely hit, it’s going to be a long day.”

Meanwhile, the Pumas found plenty of big hits, but didn’t score until the fourth inning. Freshman Kassidy McCaffery led off with a double to left and freshman Emma Gavinski walked. Senior Abby Klink hit an RBI single to right-center and junior Laken Wagner followed it up with a two-run single in the same spot to extend the lead to 3-0.

“We’ve done this numerous times this year where it takes us until the third or fourth inning, and it’s the second time through the order,” Ramberg said of his team waking up at the plate. “The base hits came. We don’t need to hit the ball over the fence, we just need base hits.”

Klink went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI while Wagner was a perfect 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Her third RBI was an RBI single to center in the sixth inning to pad the advantage after squashing the Cards’ rally attempt.

Columbus junior pitcher Emma Jo Peck pitched six innings with two strikeouts, but allowed four earned runs off 10 hits and one walk.

The Cardinals finally got on the board in the seventh when sophomore Carley Meyers had an RBI single to center with two outs.

Lowenberg got Hayes to fly out to right to end the game however, giving the Pumas their fourth regional title in the last five years — disregarding 2020 when COVID-19 caused the WIAA to cancel the season.

“It was really nice, but it was really scary,” Lowenberg said. “This is my second time winning regionals, so it’s pretty good. It’s a lot of fun.”

Columbus 000 000 0 - 0 6 1

Poynette 000 301 x - 4 10 0

Pitching (ip-h-er-r-bb-k) : C – Emma Jo Peck (L, 6-10-4-4-1-2). P – Holly Lowenberg (W 7-6-0-0-2-6).

Hitters (two or more hits): C – Dakota Volesky 2x3, Alise Hayes 1x3 (2B), Breanna Kelly 1x3 (2B), Carley Meyers 1x3 (RBI). P – Ashia Meister 2x4 (2B), Kassidy McCaffery 1x3 (2B), Abby Klink 2x3 (2B, RBI), Laken Wagner 3x3 (3 RBI).

