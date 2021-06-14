PREP SOFTBALL: Baraboo plays 'best all-around game' to beat Waunakee in regional semifinal

Emma Crary struck out the first batter of the night about an hour before the last batter — Madee Strampe — hit a two-run home run to left field to give the Baraboo softball team a 10-0 win over visiting Waunakee at Pierce Park on Monday.

The duo started and ended what Baraboo head coach Dan Lewison called the “best all-around game” his team has played all season. It earned the second-seeded Thunderbirds a chance to host No. 3 Holmen in Wednesday’s WIAA Division 1 regional final.

First, the T-Birds (14-9) had to get by No. 7 Waunakee (3-21) for the third time this season. They did so emphatically to end the year with a 33-6 run differential in three games against the Warriors.

“We’ve been waiting for a game like that for 23 games,” Lewison said, noting his team had struggled to score runs as of late.

After scoring at least 13 runs in four of their first five games this season, the T-Birds hit double-digits just once in their next 17 games entering Monday. They averaged just 3.0 runs per game in their five-game losing streak to end the regular season. Therefore, after a 9-7 loss to Oregon on June 8 capped a stretch of six games in eight days, they enjoyed a chance to get back to practice.