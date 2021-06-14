PREP SOFTBALL: Baraboo plays 'best all-around game' to beat Waunakee in regional semifinal

Emma Crary struck out the first batter of the night about an hour before the last batter — Madee Strampe — hit a two-run home run to left field to give the Baraboo softball team a 10-0 win over visiting Waunakee at Pierce Park on Monday.
The duo started and ended what Baraboo head coach Dan Lewison called the “best all-around game” his team has played all season. It earned the second-seeded Thunderbirds a chance to host No. 3 Holmen in Wednesday’s WIAA Division 1 regional final.
First, the T-Birds (14-9) had to get by No. 7 Waunakee (3-21) for the third time this season. They did so emphatically to end the year with a 33-6 run differential in three games against the Warriors.
“We’ve been waiting for a game like that for 23 games,” Lewison said, noting his team had struggled to score runs as of late.
After scoring at least 13 runs in four of their first five games this season, the T-Birds hit double-digits just once in their next 17 games entering Monday. They averaged just 3.0 runs per game in their five-game losing streak to end the regular season. Therefore, after a 9-7 loss to Oregon on June 8 capped a stretch of six games in eight days, they enjoyed a chance to get back to practice.
“We took those last three days of practice to regroup and get back to fundamentals,” Lewison said. “We spent a lot of time on the tee to get our swings back. Tonight really showed the work we put in while we had the time off. We swung the bats great.
“It was just getting back to tee work. Once the regular season starts, sometimes you kind of lose sight on that because there are so many games. So just getting back to level swings, keeping front shoulders from flying out and thinking about hitting the ball up the middle.”
The bats had to wait their turn Monday, as Crary and Waunakee pitcher Lauryn Paul each came out and threw two scoreless innings.
The first of Waunakee’s two hits came when Paul doubled to right field to lead off the top of the third inning. But Crary held her there, tallying three straight strikeouts — the last one looking — to give her seven through three innings.
“I had a really good warmup and when I have a good warmup, I usually have a good game,” the senior pitcher said. “And I knew they were going to be out to get us because we’d beaten them twice before. I knew I couldn’t let up and really had to be on my game, and it paid off.”
Her catcher, Strampe, saw the same thing, echoing that Crary looked focused from warmups on.
Crary’s run support came in a seven-run third inning that started with Maggie Cleary and Taylor Pfaff drawing back-to-back walks. Strampe drove them both in with a double to right-center field. Paige Lewison followed suit with a double to left to give the T-Birds a 3-0 lead.
They were flying from there, as Tenley Scott hit into an error that scored a run, and Caroline Lewison singled to put two runners on with no outs. Paul nearly ended the damage there, educing two grounders that saw the Warriors throw Baraboo runners out at third base.
But Kylie Sprecher came up big with a two-out RBI single that scored Isabelle Meyer and got the Baraboo dugout buzzing again. Cleary added an RBI single before Pfaff doubled in a run to make it 7-0 after three innings.
“It’s contagious, honestly,” Strampe said of how the Baraboo dugout felt when the hits started falling. “It doesn’t have to be an amazing gap hit, it’s just the energy from the beginning of the game. I don’t think there was ever a single point where we were down or got quiet. We were happy through the entire game.”
That was plenty of run support for a Baraboo defense that didn’t commit an error. There weren’t many opportunities to the way Crary was pitching. Nine of Waunakee’s 15 outs were via the strikeout, as Crary allowed just two hits and one walk in a complete-game shutout.
“Emma pitched beautifully,” Lewison said. “She was in control the whole time. There was never any doubt. I’m super proud of her for having a performance like that tonight. She was hitting her spots and her changeup was super effective.”
After a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the fifth, the T-Birds needed just three runs to end the game by the 10-run rule. It took them just four batters to do so. Sprecher singled and was replaced by pinch-runner Isabelle Meyer, who reached second on a wild pitch and third by tagging up on a Cleary fly ball to right field.
Pfaff tripled to right field, then Strampe stepped up and hit the first pitch she saw well over the left field fence to end the game with a two-run home run.
“I knew it was right down the middle, so I was like, ‘Ooh, this is a nice pitch,’” said Strampe, who went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and four RBIs as Baraboo outhit Waunakee, 10-2.
Pfaff finished 2-for-2 with a triple, Caroline Lewison went 2-for-3 with a double and Paige Lewison doubled.
The T-Birds will look to put together another all-around performance when they host Holmen (18-7) Wednesday. The Vikings claimed a 3-0 win over No. 6 Onalaska on Monday.
“We’ve been saying all along, we want to go to state, but we’ve got to take it one step at a time,” Crary said. “We know that we’ve got a challenge coming up, but we’ve showed in past games that we can overcome good teams and, if we play a good game, we can beat anyone.”
BARABOO 10, WAUNAKEE 0 (5)