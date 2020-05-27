PREP SOFTBALL: Mauston softball bids farewell to five seniors after canceled campaign

Like every other team across both the state of Wisconsin and the United States as a whole, the Mauston softball team was left sidelined this spring due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
In the case of the Golden Eagles, this means bidding farewell to five seniors who were robbed of the opportunity to play together for one last go around before graduating high school.
The 2019 campaign was a difficult one for Mauston, as the team struggled to a 3-18 overall record and a 1-9 mark in South Central Conference play. However, the Golden Eagles did return a fair number of players for the hypothetical 2020 season, including the five aforementioned seniors: Sydney Emery, Emma Scott, Anna Boppart, Baylee Babcock and Anna McClintock.
The team was able to hold a series of open gyms throughout the months of January and February. But shortly before practices were officially set to begin in mid-March, everything was shut down due to the pandemic.
Though she obviously hasn’t been able to perform her usual coaching duties due to the sports shutdown, Mauston head coach Amy Babcock has remained in constant contact with her players over the past couple months.
“Basically, I have some daily contact with them, some quotes I throw out there,” Babcock said. “They’re all trying to stay in shape. They all still have some summer athletics they hope they can partake in.”
Babcock lauded her players for how they’ve been able to take everything in stride, noting that she thinks they’ve been handling the whole situation better than even some adults. With that said, it’s naturally still difficult to come to terms with the fact that they won’t have the chance to go through one last softball season as a collective unit.
For Babcock, it’s particularly tough to say goodbye to this group of seniors, which includes her daughter, Baylee.
“My daughter plays in this senior class, so it has a little special meaning to me,” Babcock said. “I’ve watched these girls grow up. They’re all great athletes. Not only in softball, but in cross country, volleyball, tennis and hockey. They all have their own little knacks. They all have their own sparks they bring to the team. They’re just an amazing, great group of girls.”
Despite the lack of a softball season, Babcock still wanted to honor her outgoing seniors for all of their contributions to the program by highlighting them individually.
Sydney Emery played varsity softball during her sophomore and junior years and also played on the volleyball team as well. Emery plans on attending the University of Wisconsin–Green Bay and major in nursing.
Emma Scott was a member of the softball program all four years of high school, including seeing varsity time as both a sophomore and junior. After graduating high school, she hopes to find a job and live independently on her own.
Anna Boppart saw varsity action during each year of her time in Mauston High School and was named one of the varsity captains for the 2020 season. She also ran both cross country and track and field. Boppart intends to attend the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota to pursue her lifelong dream of becoming a teacher.
Anna McClintock spent her freshman season as a JV starter and a varsity backup, and then spent the next two years as a starter at second base for the varsity squad. She was also named a team captain for the 2020 season. McClintock also played on the volleyball team and will attend the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse.
Baylee Babcock was a varsity starter during all four years with Mauston softball. She was a team captain the past three years, an all-conference second-team catcher as a sophomore and an all-conference first-team pick at catcher as a junior. She also was a four-year varsity letterwinner in both tennis and hockey.
Babcock plans on attending Lakeland University in Plymouth, Wisconsin, where she will double Major in psychology and education in the hope of eventually becoming a school psychologist. She will also play both tennis and softball at Lakeland for the Division III Muskies.
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.
