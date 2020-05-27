PREP SOFTBALL: Mauston softball bids farewell to five seniors after canceled campaign

Babcock lauded her players for how they’ve been able to take everything in stride, noting that she thinks they’ve been handling the whole situation better than even some adults. With that said, it’s naturally still difficult to come to terms with the fact that they won’t have the chance to go through one last softball season as a collective unit.

For Babcock, it’s particularly tough to say goodbye to this group of seniors, which includes her daughter, Baylee.

“My daughter plays in this senior class, so it has a little special meaning to me,” Babcock said. “I’ve watched these girls grow up. They’re all great athletes. Not only in softball, but in cross country, volleyball, tennis and hockey. They all have their own little knacks. They all have their own sparks they bring to the team. They’re just an amazing, great group of girls.”

Despite the lack of a softball season, Babcock still wanted to honor her outgoing seniors for all of their contributions to the program by highlighting them individually.

Sydney Emery played varsity softball during her sophomore and junior years and also played on the volleyball team as well. Emery plans on attending the University of Wisconsin–Green Bay and major in nursing.