PREP SOFTBALL: Necedah’s Hansen, Saylor, Royall’s Gruen named WFSCA All-Stars

No high school softball player in Wisconsin got to take the diamond for a game this spring. But some of the state’s top outgoing seniors still were recognized for their overall body of work throughout their careers.
The Wisconsin Fastball Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA) recently unveiled this year’s All-Star teams, despite the fact that the entire season was called off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Each year, the teams are selected to honor the top high school senior softball players from across the state. Though they were robbed of their final season of competition, their total careers were still recognized in this unprecedented year.
Among the Division 4/5 players to garner WFSCA All-Star honors in 2020 were a trio of Juneau County seniors: Necedah’s Miah Hansen and Kyra Saylor and Royall’s Kaylin Gruen.
All three players were named to the All-Scenic Bluffs Conference first team as juniors in 2019 — Saylor as a catcher, Hansen as a first baseman and Gruen as an infielder.
Hansen was also a first-team selection at first base as a sophomore in 2018 and as a freshman in 2017. The pandemic robbed Hansen of the opportunity to become a four-time all-conference first-team honoree, but to be selected as one of the top senior softball players in the state is no small consolation.
Despite initially only postponing spring sports, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) made the decision to officially cancel all 2020 spring sports on Tuesday, April 21 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
All-star honorees typically get to showcase their talents and represent their high schools one final time as part of the WFSCA All-Star Games, held in June at the Woodside Sports Complex and Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells. But due to the pandemic, this year’s All-Star games have been called off.
A total of 238 members of the class of 2020 were listed on the All-Star rosters. Typically, there are four Division 1 teams, four Division 2/3 teams and four Division 4/5 teams that face off against each other.
However, the WFSCA is still planning on holding a senior showcase Monday, August 3 and Tuesday, August 4 in Wisconsin Dells that would be open to all seniors.
