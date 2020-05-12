PREP SOFTBALL: Necedah’s Hansen, Saylor, Royall’s Gruen named WFSCA All-Stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

No high school softball player in Wisconsin got to take the diamond for a game this spring. But some of the state’s top outgoing seniors still were recognized for their overall body of work throughout their careers.

The Wisconsin Fastball Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA) recently unveiled this year’s All-Star teams, despite the fact that the entire season was called off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Each year, the teams are selected to honor the top high school senior softball players from across the state. Though they were robbed of their final season of competition, their total careers were still recognized in this unprecedented year.

Among the Division 4/5 players to garner WFSCA All-Star honors in 2020 were a trio of Juneau County seniors: Necedah’s Miah Hansen and Kyra Saylor and Royall’s Kaylin Gruen.

All three players were named to the All-Scenic Bluffs Conference first team as juniors in 2019 — Saylor as a catcher, Hansen as a first baseman and Gruen as an infielder.