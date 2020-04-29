PREP SOFTBALL: Portage, Poynette, Westfield players named as WFSCA All-Stars

Earning spots on the Division 4 and 5 roster from the area were Westfield seniors Hannah Hockerman, Tahya Reetz and Taylor Bignell.

Brandner and Belleau were both key members of a Portage team that was 16-7 last season and finished second in the Badger North Conference at 10-4.

Brandner was a first team All-Badger North Conference pick last year as a junior outfielder. Brandner not only used her speed to run down balls in the outfield, but she showcased it by stealing a team-high 27 bases, while being caught stealing just two times. Brandner also had a team-best .430 batting average, collecting 34 hits, including two doubles and a triple.

Belleau was a second team All-Badger North pick as a junior second baseman last season. She provided a powerful bat in the Warriors lineup, finishing with a team-high five homers, while also leading the squad in RBIs with 24. All that power didn’t come at the expense of too many strikeouts, as she whiffed just three times in 72 at-bats and had a .389 batting average. She also was a perfect 12-for-12 in stolen base attempts.

Poynette’s four senior all-stars were all important pieces to a team that went 30-0 and won a second straight Division 3 state championship last season.