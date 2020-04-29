PREP SOFTBALL: Portage, Poynette, Westfield players named as WFSCA All-Stars

The 2020 prep softball season may have been officially thrown out last week when the WIAA decided to cancel all spring seasons due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean all hope has been lost for this year’s top senior softball players to take the field at some point this summer.
The Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association has posted rosters for its annual Senior All-Stars Games, a series of games usually held in mid-June at Woodside Sports Complex and Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells.
The rosters include 238 players, all members of the class of 2020, who had their final season of softball unexpectedly taken away from them.
The group would have been broken down into 12 teams — four in Division 1, four in Divisions 2 and 3, and four in Divisions 4 and 5 — for a series of 14 round-robin games using a jamboree format.
While it’s highly unlikely that the games will be allowed to take place as scheduled on Tuesday, June 18, a post on the Poynette Softball Facebook page said the association is planning on a senior showcase event on Monday-Tuesday, Aug. 3-4.
The area was well represented on the list of all-stars. Earning spots on the Division 2 and 3 roster were Portage seniors Brianna Brandner and Katelyn Belleau. Joining them from the area were Poynette seniors Casey Fountain, Lucy Cuff, Molly Anderson and Lizzie Schwenn.
Earning spots on the Division 4 and 5 roster from the area were Westfield seniors Hannah Hockerman, Tahya Reetz and Taylor Bignell.
Brandner and Belleau were both key members of a Portage team that was 16-7 last season and finished second in the Badger North Conference at 10-4.
Brandner was a first team All-Badger North Conference pick last year as a junior outfielder. Brandner not only used her speed to run down balls in the outfield, but she showcased it by stealing a team-high 27 bases, while being caught stealing just two times. Brandner also had a team-best .430 batting average, collecting 34 hits, including two doubles and a triple.
Belleau was a second team All-Badger North pick as a junior second baseman last season. She provided a powerful bat in the Warriors lineup, finishing with a team-high five homers, while also leading the squad in RBIs with 24. All that power didn’t come at the expense of too many strikeouts, as she whiffed just three times in 72 at-bats and had a .389 batting average. She also was a perfect 12-for-12 in stolen base attempts.
Poynette’s four senior all-stars were all important pieces to a team that went 30-0 and won a second straight Division 3 state championship last season.
Fountain, who was the ace pitcher for the Pumas last spring as a junior, was named the Division 3 Player of the Year by the WFSCA at the completion of the 2019 season. Fountain dominated hitters last spring, striking out 240 batters in 133 innings pitched. She gave up just 48 hits on the season and walked 11, finishing with a 0.21 earned run average. At the plate, Fountain finished with a .545 batting average, driving in 31 runs while scoring 32 runs. She had 15 doubles and one home run.
Cuff joined Fountain on the WFSCA All-State Small School first team last year, while Anderson was on the second team. Fountain, Cuff, Anderson and Schwenn were all first team All-Capitol North Conference picks last season as juniors.
Cuff batted .550 for Poynette and had a team-high 33 RBIs. She finished with three homers and 12 doubles and scored a team-high 35 runs. Anderson batted .481 last season for Poynette and scored 32 runs. She also drove in 25 runs and had five stolen bases. Schwenn batted .358 and had 14 RBIs.
For Westfield, Hockerman, Bignell and Reetz were all major reasons the Pioneers reached the state tournament for the first time in program history two seasons ago, and then earned a second straight South Central Conference championship in 2019.
Last season, Hockerman and Bignell both landed on the WFSCA All-State Small School second team, and they both joined Reetz as unanimous All-South Central Conference first team picks.
Hockerman, who was the Player of the Year in the SCC the last two seasons, was dominate in the circle for the Pioneers. She finished her junior year with an 11-3 record and a 1.70 earned run average. In 115 innings, Hockerman struck out 212 batters, while walking just 34. At the plate, Hockerman batted .367 with a pair of homers.
Bignell batted .377 with a team-leading four home runs last season. She drove in 15 runs and had six doubles and a triple. Reetz also had a big year at the plate for Westfield last spring, when she led the team with a .431 batting average and 26 RBIs. She also scored 26 runs and had eight doubles.
