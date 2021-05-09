PREP SOFTBALL: Portage starting to round corner, picks up first win of season at host invite

With a handful of new players fitting into its varsity rotation, the Portage softball team has struggled to smooth things out so far in a winless start to the spring season.
The Warriors looked to be turning the corner on Saturday as they picked up their first victory, rolling to an 11-1 win in five innings over La Crosse Logan at their host Portage Invite. The win over the Rangers followed a 10-3 loss in six innings against Monona Grove in the team’s opener, but came with plenty of positives according to coach Connie Wampler.
“I think this last game we played, we got to do a lot of things we’ve been talking about. We were able to execute things we’ve been trying to work on, and now we’re kind of seeing why they work and what we need to do,” Wampler said.
“So that was nice to be able to get enough at-bats in, as well, to make some adjustments and they also understand a couple more of the strategy things we’re doing with a little more experience.”
Those adjustments showed during the second inning as the Warriors (1-5) atoned for a squandered chance in the bottom of the first inning. After stranding the bases loaded in the opening stanza, Portage broke through for five runs in the home half of the second.
After a leadoff single by senior Maddy DeMarte, juniors Madelyn Johnson and Elizabeth Fick worked back-to-back four-pitch walks to load the bases for senior Madison Loomis. The lefty came through big as she laced a two-run single and advanced to second on the throw for a 2-0 lead.
With a pair of runners in scoring position, Sydni Kratz kept the foot on the gas as the junior third baseman hammered a two-run double to left center for a 4-0 lead. Kratz, who went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs, later advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a double steal to cap the inning off.
“We’ve left the bases loaded in quite a few games this year, so I think responding and getting runs later on from similar situations was a good, important set for us,” Wampler said.
With a comfortable margin, Portage continued pound away at the Rangers as it scored five more runs in the bottom of the third, including an RBI single by Kratz and four more runs thanks to passed balls, for a hefty 10-0 lead.
As hot as the Warriors bats were, starting pitcher Paige Edwards also brought the heat from the jump. The junior right hander allowed just two hits and three total base runners during the first four innings to help keep Portage unscathed.
The Rangers ultimately got on the board however, scoring a run with two outs in the top of the fifth. After a two-out walk by Brooklyn Reynolds, Chariell Butler reached on an error to put a pair on.
Adrianna Lien then delivered an RBI single to right field as the Warriors struggled to get the ball back in time.
“We’re still struggling with some communication. That’s definitely something we’re working on and it’s getting better, understanding where to throw the ball, but we don’t always have our cuts where they need to be right now,” Wampler said.
“Each game I feel like we’re executing on specific plays a bit better, but we still have to be more heads up on all sorts of plays, not just the particular one where we’re throwing home all the time.”
It ultimately didn’t matter however, as the Warriors put things away in the home half of the fifth thanks a walk-off RBI walk by DeMarte. Loomis had a pair of RBIs and scored three runs, while Edwards fanned eight and gave up the lone run on three hits and two walks in the complete game win for the Warriors.
Wampler was impressed most by Edwards’ control during the complete-game victory.
“She was able to be on the side of the plate she wanted, changed speeds pretty easily throughout, and I think confidence-wise, that’s great for her, our catchers and our offense, knowing that we can hold them down a little bit,” she said.
That wasn’t the case in the Warriors’ opener as they fell behind early and couldn’t catch up to Monona Grove in a 10-3 loss. The Silver Eagles never trailed and ultimately led 8-0 through four innings after a four-spot in the third and three more runs in the fourth.
Portage eventually broke through with three runs in the top of the fifth, including an RBI single by senior Sierra Krocker and RBI walks by Kratz and Edwards, to claw within 8-3.
It wasn’t enough though, as Monona Grove answered with two runs in the home half of the fifth on a two-run single by Emma Lee before pitcher Paige Hanson retired the Warriors in order in the sixth to put things away as the two teams reached the time limit.
Despite coming away with a split, Wampler was encouraged by the Warriors’ performances, especially in the second game as Portage was able to take advantage of La Crosse Logan’s miscues.
“We haven’t had a lot of opportunities to do that so far this year, so to have base runners and have situations where we could take extra bases on a throw, see what the defense is doing and take what they’re giving us, was really nice to be able to execute that,” she said.
Portage will get a prime opportunity to build off that success this week when it hosts Waunakee and DeForest, a pair of traditional Badger North Conference title hopefuls. Wampler said the group “made some really good adjustments, defensively and offensively,” in the pair of games, which should bode well against the Norskies and Warriors.
“That’s definitely going to transfer into the next games, just getting over that little hump of getting some more runs, making some more plays and being in control, finally,” she added.
