PREP SOFTBALL: Portage starting to round corner, picks up first win of season at host invite

With a handful of new players fitting into its varsity rotation, the Portage softball team has struggled to smooth things out so far in a winless start to the spring season.

The Warriors looked to be turning the corner on Saturday as they picked up their first victory, rolling to an 11-1 win in five innings over La Crosse Logan at their host Portage Invite. The win over the Rangers followed a 10-3 loss in six innings against Monona Grove in the team’s opener, but came with plenty of positives according to coach Connie Wampler.

“I think this last game we played, we got to do a lot of things we’ve been talking about. We were able to execute things we’ve been trying to work on, and now we’re kind of seeing why they work and what we need to do,” Wampler said.

“So that was nice to be able to get enough at-bats in, as well, to make some adjustments and they also understand a couple more of the strategy things we’re doing with a little more experience.”

Those adjustments showed during the second inning as the Warriors (1-5) atoned for a squandered chance in the bottom of the first inning. After stranding the bases loaded in the opening stanza, Portage broke through for five runs in the home half of the second.