PREP SOFTBALL: Portage team finds creative way to stay involved during pandemic

One of the most impressive clips came from Jahoda, who makes a one-handed snag while driving a motorcycle.

The video ends when Olivia Jones sends the ball with a soccer-style header to senior McKenzie Brown.

“It was something to do that was fun and it was associated with softball,” Wampler said of the video.

This was going to be a promising season for the Portage softball team. The Warriors returned 11 varsity players and eight starters from a team that finished 16-7 overall and was second behind DeForest in the Badger North Conference at 10-4 last season.

“We had pretty high expectations that we would be able to finally get DeForest this year and do well in the conference,” Wampler said. “We have a lot of experience. Some of these girls have played for three years on the varsity, so I feel like experience is a big factor.”

The prep sports season was postponed just a few days before softball teams all across the state were set to begin practice on March 16. Portage was scheduled to play its season opener this Tuesday, with a huge conference showdown at DeForest. Portage’s home opener was to be this Thursday against Waunakee.