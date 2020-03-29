PREP SOFTBALL: Portage team finds creative way to stay involved during pandemic

While the Portage prep softball season had its season put on pause earlier this month due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, its members are still finding ways to keep busy while waiting at home for things to return to normal.
One of the ways the Portage softball team killed some time recently came in the form of a game of virtual catch. The idea, which was concocted by assistant coach Megan Jahoda, called for team members to record themselves catching a softball and then throwing the ball.
Portage head softball coach Connie Wampler said the instructions were pretty simple. “Catch from the right, toss to the left,” said said.
The players sent their short video clips back at Jahoda, who then edited them together to make one 58-second video. Portage head softball coach Connie Wampler shared the video to the Portage Youth Softball Facebook page, where members of the public can view it.
The video starts with Madison Loomis — along with a cameo appearance from her dog — who then flips the ball to teammate Madelyn Johnson, who catches the ball and sprays it down with a can of disinfectant. Johnson then tosses the ball to teammate Paige Edwards, who twirls the ball to Sydni Kratz. Kratz squirts some hand sanitizer on the ball before tossing it to Katelyn Belleau.
A total of 20 players and coaches appear in the video. Some of the more creative clips include a behind-the-back toss by Wampler, and and under-the-leg throw from Sierra Krocker. Anna Kratz is in her home working on a puzzle when a throw from assistant coach Matt Denure bounces off of her. Senior Brianna Brandner’s appearance includes a running snag on the throw from Anna Kratz.
One of the most impressive clips came from Jahoda, who makes a one-handed snag while driving a motorcycle.
The video ends when Olivia Jones sends the ball with a soccer-style header to senior McKenzie Brown.
“It was something to do that was fun and it was associated with softball,” Wampler said of the video.
This was going to be a promising season for the Portage softball team. The Warriors returned 11 varsity players and eight starters from a team that finished 16-7 overall and was second behind DeForest in the Badger North Conference at 10-4 last season.
“We had pretty high expectations that we would be able to finally get DeForest this year and do well in the conference,” Wampler said. “We have a lot of experience. Some of these girls have played for three years on the varsity, so I feel like experience is a big factor.”
The prep sports season was postponed just a few days before softball teams all across the state were set to begin practice on March 16. Portage was scheduled to play its season opener this Tuesday, with a huge conference showdown at DeForest. Portage’s home opener was to be this Thursday against Waunakee.
With schools closed and all practices put on hold, Wampler and her assistant coaches put together some workouts that individuals could do at home to stay in softball shape. Some of the older girls on the team got to take home equipment to continue hitting or fielding balls outside. Wampler said she has used the team’s Facebook page and email to stay in contact with the team.
The coaches have also been encouraging the players to watch some of the old classic games that channels are re-running on the television, to keep players thinking about softball.
Wampler is still hoping the softball season can be salvaged. With Gov. Tony Evers’ current “stay at home" order lasting till at least the end of April, the soonest a season could begin would likely be in early May. Wampler would be more than happy to see that, especially for the team’s six seniors; Brandner, Belleau, Brown, Anna Kratz, Lacey Chappell and Gabrielle Garrigan.
“We’re hopeful that even if we got in a week of regular games, and then started a tournament, or if we just started a tournament we would totally be fine with that,” Wampler said. “We would like to get some games in, obviously for our seniors, gives them a chance to be captains, and get to do those things that they didn’t get to do this season, like senior night and youth night.
“They’ve worked really hard throughout the whole school year to be prepared for that first week of practice. Now that we’re all ready to go and didn’t have the games, we’re hoping we can get them something to do, even if in the summer we would be able to still do something, we’d really love that.”
