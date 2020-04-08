PREP SOFTBALL: Poynette hoping to get shot at history-making season

“It’s hard for me to believe that this is going to be over with by April 30th and they’re going to turn everybody loose.”

For Lucy Cuff and her fellow seniors, they are still hoping to take the field next month.

“We still have faith. It’s not official that it’s over,” Cuff said. “That’s all we can do to keep it together now.”

The softball season was to begin with the first practice on March 16, but that didn’t happen. Since the pandemic closed schools and made it impossible to practice, Tomlinson hasn’t been in contact with his team, and hasn’t sent out any practice tips via email or social media platforms. That doesn’t mean the coach hasn’t found ways to engage players and fans.

Tomlinson has been active on the Poynette Softball Facebook page, using it to honor each of his 13 seniors. Normally, he would honor one senior at a home softball game by writing a profile on his seniors, which were then printed out and distributed to fans before the games. Those profiles are now showing up on the program’s Facebook site.

“I just call it, ‘it’s your senior day,’” Tomlinson said.