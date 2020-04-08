PREP SOFTBALL: Poynette hoping to get shot at history-making season

Dealing with the current COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on everyone, but it has been especially tough on Todd Cuff.
Cuff, who is the father of Poynette senior softball standout Lucy Cuff, was recently throwing some batting practice to his daughter. With all high school spring sports season currently on hold, members of the Poynette softball team have been unable to practice together, meaning Todd Cuff had to play the role of batting practice pitcher when Lucy wanted to get a few swings in.
During a recent batting practice session, Lucy hit a line drive that nearly took her father’s ear off. While Lucy did report that her father was going to be OK, the accident did require a trip to the hospital.
For the sake of Todd’s well-being, and for the sake of a promising Poynette softball season, the Pumas are hoping they can return to playing softball this spring.
Before the pandemic halted the spring seasons, the Pumas were gearing up for a potential history-making campaign. Poynette is the two-time defending Division 3 state champion, and was returning a boat-load of talent to its roster.
The second of those two state titles came last June when the Pumas finished off a perfect 30-0 season with a 4-0 victory over Campbellsport in the state championship game.
Infielder Ashley Hellenbrand was the only player from last year’s team to graduate. Among those returning was senior pitcher Casey Fountain, who was named the Division 3 Player of the Year by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA) last season. Fountain dominated batters, striking out 240 in 133 innings pitched. She gave up just 48 hits on the season and walked 11, finishing with a 0.21 earned run average. Fountain can also hit. Last season she had a .545 batting average, driving in 31 runs while scoring 32 runs. She had 15 doubles and one home run.
Also returning this spring for the Pumas are Cuff and Molly Anderson, who both earned all-state honors from the WFSCA at the end of last season. Cuff batted .550 for Poynette and had a team-high 33 RBIs last season. She finished with three homers and 12 doubles and scored a team-high 35 runs. Anderson batted .481 last season season for Poynette and scored 32 runs. She also drove in 25 runs and had five stolen bases.
Other Pumas returning this spring were All-Capitol North Conference performers; Zoie Ramberg, Lizzie Schwenn and Brianna Kowald.
With so many players returning this spring, Poynette was a heavy favorite to win a third straight state title, and the sixth championship in program history. If Poynette could win a sixth title, it would tie Marion for the third most titles in state history, trailing only Kimberly’s seven titles and Stevens Point’s nine state championships.
Winning three straight state championships is also a rare accomplishment. Stevens Point did win four in a row from 2001-04. The only teams to win three straight championships are Marion (1990-92), Loyall (1978-80), Ashwaubenon (1992-94) and Laconia (2015-17).
Will Poynette get the chance to make history this spring? Nobody knows the answer to that question just yet. “I have no clue. If the people in the WIAA office have a clue, then they’re pretty tight lipped on that. No one knows,” Poynette coach Bob Tomlinson said on Monday. “All I know is, the ‘Safe at Home’ edict is through April 30 and nobody has said whether are we going to be just able to go out in unlimited groups, or is it going to be groups of 10? Nobody knows what it’s going to be.
“It’s hard for me to believe that this is going to be over with by April 30th and they’re going to turn everybody loose.”
For Lucy Cuff and her fellow seniors, they are still hoping to take the field next month.
“We still have faith. It’s not official that it’s over,” Cuff said. “That’s all we can do to keep it together now.”
The softball season was to begin with the first practice on March 16, but that didn’t happen. Since the pandemic closed schools and made it impossible to practice, Tomlinson hasn’t been in contact with his team, and hasn’t sent out any practice tips via email or social media platforms. That doesn’t mean the coach hasn’t found ways to engage players and fans.
Tomlinson has been active on the Poynette Softball Facebook page, using it to honor each of his 13 seniors. Normally, he would honor one senior at a home softball game by writing a profile on his seniors, which were then printed out and distributed to fans before the games. Those profiles are now showing up on the program’s Facebook site.
“I just call it, ‘it’s your senior day,’” Tomlinson said.
Another fun way Tomlinson has used the team’s Facebook page is posting a daily photo of Ron Millard, the father of senior slugger Mara Millard, wearing a different Poynette softball shirt. Wednesday was the ninth day of a post to the Facebook page that Tomlinson calls “Ron Wears Pumas’ Softball Shirts,” but it all actually began when the season was to start on March 16, which mean’s Millard has quite the collection of Poynette softball gear in his closet.
If the WIAA does ever give a green light to the prep spring sports season, the Pumas will be entering the season with a lengthy winning streak. Not only did Poynette win all 30 games last season, but it also won the final 23 games of the 2018 season, giving the Pumas a 53-game winning streak. Tomlinson thinks this year’s squad would have added to that streak.
“I think we would have been a load for anybody we played, because we were going to be better,” Tomlinson said. “I can guarantee anybody that we would be better. We were better last year than we were the year before when they were sophomores.”
