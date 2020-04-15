PREP SOFTBALL: Reedsburg softball grapples with potentially lost season for senior-centric team

The ongoing sports standstill is taking its toll on countless high school athletes and coaches — who inherently have a very finite amount of time together — and it’s especially difficult for the more senior-centric teams who were preparing for their last go around together.
You can count the Reedsburg Area High School softball team among those grappling with that exact situation right now.
Last season, Reedsburg went 7-14 overall and 5-9 in Badger North play under first-year head coach Nick Olson. However, the Beavers lost just one senior to graduation from the 2019 squad: Mallory Stingley. Granted, it was a heck of a player to lose given that Stingley was a four-year varsity player and was an all-conference first-team selection on two occasions.
Even with Stingley gone, Reedsburg was set to bring back an experienced roster that would have featured seven seniors forming the team’s core. The internal expectation and biggest goal for the team was to post the program’s first winning record in over 20 years, something Olson believes was certainly achievable.
Prior to the nationwide shutdown of essentially all sports in March, the Beavers were in the early stages of preparing for the upcoming season. According to Olson, this included open gyms and a camp with Lauren Chamberlain.
“We had just finished having a real successful camp with a legend of softball, Lauren Chamberlain. She’s the NCAA’s all-time home run leader from Oklahoma,” Olson said. “We barely got her in and out of town (before the shutdown).”
The next week was the team’s last few open gyms before tryouts were set to begin March 16. It wound up being the same week where the NBA’s decision to postpone its season created a rapid domino effect engulfing sports all across the country.
With it becoming increasingly clear there would at the very least be postponements for the foreseeable future, Olson and his staff decided to inject a little fun into the final open gym. They held a home run contest before giving some final parting words as they prepared for the unknown that lie ahead.
“I talked to them at the end and told them that we had to get ready, this was going to be different and I don’t know what’s coming, but I wanted them to be brave and we’d be in touch all the way through the process,” Olson said. “It was an emotional night and there were lots of hugs by those girls.”
With no actual softball to play, Olson decided to stay active on social media to keep the team, parents and fans connected in some way during these unprecedented times. On the team’s Facebook page, he’s been publishing detailed profiles of each senior on the team.
He’s also been using a newer team tradition to connect with players of all ages.
When Olson first joined the program as an assistant five years ago, he helped persuade then-head coach Andy Gesteland to start using walk-up songs for players during games just like in the big leagues. It was a tradition that quickly stuck and seems to resonate with younger players, who have been sending clips for him to post to the team’s Facebook page of them acting out their own walk-up songs at home.
“Now all the girls from all ages, even into the youth, are sending video clips of their song and them approaching a plate inside their house or at the field, so we’re putting those up,” Olson said. “We’re remaining super positive about everything, even though I know everybody’s very concerned.”
Olson’s senior players decided to pay him back with a surprise last week.
In his first season at the helm, Olson, a professed diehard fan of hair metal and rock when he was younger, was allowed to choose one song for the players’ pregame warmup playlist. Last year, he went with “Youth Gone Wild” by Skid Row. This season, he chose “Cry Tough” by Poison.
Last Friday, the team’s seniors and their parents surprised Olson by showing up outside his house in a caravan of cars, blaring horns, blasting “Cry Tough” and bringing painted wooden softball signs to hang along the walkway at Nishan Park.
“They staged a caravan last Friday in my neighborhood and drove up with all their cars and their parents,” Olson said. “We took it to the ballpark. We stayed six feet apart from everybody, but we took a bunch of photographs.”
The team will continue to find ways to remain connected during their time apart. That’ll include an upcoming Google Hangout featuring as many of the team’s coaches and players as possible.
“We’re going to have a Google Hangout with our whole softball team Thursday night. All six coaches and all the girls, as many that can log in,” Olson said. “Just so everyone can see people’s faces at one time. It’ll be therapeutic and give people the chance to laugh and talk.”
The WIAA has not officially canceled the spring sports season up to this point, though obviously the possibility of that eventually happening is on the table. But regardless of what happens, Olson is intent on his team taking the field together at least one last time somewhere down the line.
“I sit at home sometimes and I get sick inside about it, but they’re tough,” Olson said. “Wherever this ends up, I vowed to them that we’re going to get on the field, even if it’s in August, and play intersquad or something. I just always want every team after this to remember who these girls were.”
