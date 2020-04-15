PREP SOFTBALL: Reedsburg softball grapples with potentially lost season for senior-centric team

The next week was the team’s last few open gyms before tryouts were set to begin March 16. It wound up being the same week where the NBA’s decision to postpone its season created a rapid domino effect engulfing sports all across the country.

With it becoming increasingly clear there would at the very least be postponements for the foreseeable future, Olson and his staff decided to inject a little fun into the final open gym. They held a home run contest before giving some final parting words as they prepared for the unknown that lie ahead.

“I talked to them at the end and told them that we had to get ready, this was going to be different and I don’t know what’s coming, but I wanted them to be brave and we’d be in touch all the way through the process,” Olson said. “It was an emotional night and there were lots of hugs by those girls.”

With no actual softball to play, Olson decided to stay active on social media to keep the team, parents and fans connected in some way during these unprecedented times. On the team’s Facebook page, he’s been publishing detailed profiles of each senior on the team.

He’s also been using a newer team tradition to connect with players of all ages.