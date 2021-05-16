PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Portage goes 1-2 at Monroe Tournament; Poynette, Lodi each 2-0 on Saturday

Verona wasted little time, scoring three in the first inning, and hanging crooked numbers on the board in each of the next three innings to finish things off. Katie Pederson went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles to help fuel the Wildcats.

The Portage bats did come back to life against the Wolverines, but it wasn’t enough as the Warriors faded to the finish. The teams traded pairs of runs in the third, but Waterford answered back with two runs in the top of the fifth for a 4-2 lead.

The Warriors responded with a run in the bottom of the sixth but couldn’t get closer as the Wolverines shut the door with three runs in the top of the seventh. Junior Elizabeth Fick and senior Madison Loomis each went 3-for-4 to lead Portage at the plate. Meanwhile, Edwards doubled and struck out three while allowing two earned runs on eight hits and a walk in a complete game loss that saw the Warriors commit nine errors.

Pumas keep prowling over Ledgers

The Poynette softball team continued its dominant start to the season with a non-conference doubleheader sweep of Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs on Saturday.

The Pumas grinded out a 7-2 win in the opening game of the twin bill before finishing things off with an 11-4 victory in the second tilt.