PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Portage goes 1-2 at Monroe Tournament; Poynette, Lodi each 2-0 on Saturday

The Portage softball team got back into the win column on Saturday, rolling to a 15-5 win in five innings over Argyle in its second game of the Monroe Tournament.
The victory was sandwiched between a pair of losses, as the Warriors fell to Verona, 13-0, in a five-inning perfect game in their opener before suffering a 7-3 loss against Waterford to finish the day 1-2.
Junior Sydni Kratz came up big for the Warriors in the win over the Orioles. She went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and five RBIs, while senior Anna Tamboli had a double and two RBIs to help power Portage. After trading pairs of runs in the first, the Warriors scored twice in the third and four times in the fourth for an 8-2 lead.
Argyle cut into the deficit with three runs in the top of the fifth, but Portage hammered things home with a seven-spot in the home half of the inning to finish things off early. Junior Paige Edwards allowed three earned runs on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts in the complete game win, while sophomore Ella Denure added a pair of RBIs.
The Warriors (3-8) failed to put anyone on base in their opener against the Wildcats, as Verona pitcher Hilary Blomberg struck out 10 in a perfect game. Blomberg, who went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs, was one of a half-dozen Wildcats with multiple hits. The group also included Sydney Toman, who went 2-for-3 with a pair of homers and five RBIs.
Verona wasted little time, scoring three in the first inning, and hanging crooked numbers on the board in each of the next three innings to finish things off. Katie Pederson went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles to help fuel the Wildcats.
The Portage bats did come back to life against the Wolverines, but it wasn’t enough as the Warriors faded to the finish. The teams traded pairs of runs in the third, but Waterford answered back with two runs in the top of the fifth for a 4-2 lead.
The Warriors responded with a run in the bottom of the sixth but couldn’t get closer as the Wolverines shut the door with three runs in the top of the seventh. Junior Elizabeth Fick and senior Madison Loomis each went 3-for-4 to lead Portage at the plate. Meanwhile, Edwards doubled and struck out three while allowing two earned runs on eight hits and a walk in a complete game loss that saw the Warriors commit nine errors.
Pumas keep prowling over Ledgers
The Poynette softball team continued its dominant start to the season with a non-conference doubleheader sweep of Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs on Saturday.
The Pumas grinded out a 7-2 win in the opening game of the twin bill before finishing things off with an 11-4 victory in the second tilt.
Sophomore Brooke Steinhorst was dominant in the circle in the first game, fanning 10 and allowing just one earned run on five hits with no walks in a complete game. Steinhorst also helped her cause with a triple, while Abby Klink and Peyton Kingsland each doubled.
Poynette (10-1) scored twice in the first and added another two-spot in the third for a 4-1 lead. The Pumas stayed hot, pushing across another run in the fourth and two more in the fifth to finish things off. Laken Wagner was the lone Puma with multiple hits, going 2-for-3.
The Poynette bats stayed hot in the second game, when the Pumas pounded out 19 hits and rode the arm of sophomore Holly Lowenberg as she struck out 12 and gave up four runs on nine hits in the complete game win. Like Steinhorst, Lowenberg helped her cause by going 4-for-5 as one of five Poynette players with multiple hits.
The Pumas trailed 2-1 after the first inning, but the deficit didn’t last long, as Poynette scored the next eight runs and ran away with the win. Steinhorst went 4-for-5 with a double, while Peyton Gest and Klink each had three hits, including a double apiece, and Wagner went 2-for-3.
Blue Devils pick up two wins in Richland Center
The Lodi softball team kept on its mini hot streak on Saturday, topping Reedsburg and Richland Center at the Hornets' tournament.
The Blue Devils held off the Beavers, 8-5, in their opening game before stinging the Hornets, 11-5, to finish 2-0 on the day and win for the fourth time in five games. Lodi never trailed against Reedsburg, scoring twice in the first and once in the second for a quick 3-1 lead.
The Beavers bounced back with a run in the bottom of the fourth to claw within 3-2, but the Blue Devils responded with three runs in the fifth and single tallies in the sixth and seventh to give themselves enough cushion.
Emma Krumpen went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles, Sam Edge went 3-for-4 with a triple and three other players had two hits, including doubles by Lauren Burrows and Kaylan Warren. Cadence Wipperfurth tossed a complete game to earn the win, fanning five and allowing five runs on 13 hits and two walks.
Lodi (4-7), which had 15 hits in the opener, didn’t let its bats cool off against the Hornets, as the Blue Devils pounded out a dozen hits in the six-run victory. Lodi fell behind 3-2 after the first but didn’t fret, scoring four runs in the top of the second for a 6-3 lead. The Hornets used a pair of runs in the bottom of the third to claw within 6-5, but Lodi scored the remaining five runs to seal the win.
Ava Glaser went 3-for-4 to pace the Blue Devils at the plate, while Warrant went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles. Krumpen struck out seven and gave up two runs on four hits and three walks in six innings of relief to get the win.
Pioneers can’t pin down Warriors
The Westfield softball team couldn’t hold back Waupun on Saturday, suffering a 4-1 non-conference loss at the Oakfield Invite.
Junior Trista Drew scored the lone Pioneers run and struck out three while allowing four runs on four hits and four walks in the complete game loss. Westfield (1-4) trailed 1-0 after the first but tied things up in the top of the third on a Maddie Chappel RBI double.
The deadlock didn’t last long, as the Warriors answered right back with three runs in the bottom of the third and held the lead from there. Delaney Stelsel pitched the final four scoreless innings, including stranding runners on first and third in the top of the seventh.
Stelsel went the distance, fanning one and allowing the lone earned run on three walks and five hits to get the win. Kayla Rote went 2-for-3 and Lexi Gerritsen had an RBI double to lead Waupun at the dish.
