PREP SOFTBALL: South Central Conference runner-up Wisconsin Dells loads up on all-league honorees

Herzer batted .286 with a pair of doubles while Hale batted .311 with a triple and a team-high 10 walks.

Wisconsin Dells was 6-2 in league play, trailing only champion Wautoma (7-1), and won a WIAA Division 2 regional championship with a 7-1 victory over Madison Edgewood.

The Chiefs season came to a close with a 9-1 loss to Mount Horeb in the sectional semifinals.

They overcame a slow start to the year, going 10-2 over their final 12 games after opening with a 2-3 mark.

Wisconsin Dells’ season almost came to a close in the opening round of the playoffs but, trailing 9-6 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, the Chiefs rallied with four runs to defeat Reedsburg in walk-off fashion and advance to the regional finals.

The Chiefs lead 5-2 entering the sixth inning of that regional semifinal game before watching as the Beavers put up a 7-spot to take a 9-5 lead.

But a run in the bottom half of that frame followed by the four in the seventh extended their season — another week, as it turned out, following the victory over Edgewood in the finals.

Wautoma pitcher Bri Handel was picked as the league’s Player of the Year.

