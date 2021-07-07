PREP SOFTBALL: South Central Conference runner-up Wisconsin Dells loads up on all-league honorees

The Wisconsin Dells prep softball team didn’t lack for success this spring, finishing as the South Central Conference runner-up before making a run to sectionals.
The Chiefs didn’t lack for recognition of their success, either.
Seven girls on the team were chosen to the league’s postseason awards list, including four first-teamers — three of them unanimous selections.
Catcher Maddie Jones, infielder Kayla Gray and outfielder Alanna Wilson were the unanimous picks, with pitcher Gracie Walker also making the first team.
Infielders Maya Michalsky and Jade Herzer and outfielder Maya Hale were all picked to the second team.
Jones batted .450 with a homer, five doubles, three triples, 20 RBIs and 20 runs scored. She also had only one error while leading the team in total chances (76), a fielding percentage of .987.
Gray, meantime, had a team-high .459 batting average with three doubles, three triples and 26 RBIs, also a team-best mark.
Wilson batted .340 and had a homer, four doubles and a triple.
In the circle was Walker, who had a 2.70 earned run average with a 5-4 record and one save in 59 2/3 innings of work.
Michalsky batted .255 but was a vacuum in the field, committing just one error in 53 chances for a .981 fielding percentage.
Herzer batted .286 with a pair of doubles while Hale batted .311 with a triple and a team-high 10 walks.
Wisconsin Dells was 6-2 in league play, trailing only champion Wautoma (7-1), and won a WIAA Division 2 regional championship with a 7-1 victory over Madison Edgewood.
The Chiefs season came to a close with a 9-1 loss to Mount Horeb in the sectional semifinals.
They overcame a slow start to the year, going 10-2 over their final 12 games after opening with a 2-3 mark.
Wisconsin Dells’ season almost came to a close in the opening round of the playoffs but, trailing 9-6 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, the Chiefs rallied with four runs to defeat Reedsburg in walk-off fashion and advance to the regional finals.
The Chiefs lead 5-2 entering the sixth inning of that regional semifinal game before watching as the Beavers put up a 7-spot to take a 9-5 lead.
But a run in the bottom half of that frame followed by the four in the seventh extended their season — another week, as it turned out, following the victory over Edgewood in the finals.
Wautoma pitcher Bri Handel was picked as the league’s Player of the Year.