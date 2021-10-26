Reedsburg's Melissa Dietz to play college softball at UW-Platteville

Reedsburg Area High School senior Melissa Dietz announced Monday that she has committed to play softball at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

"I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic careers at UW-Platteville," Dietz posted on Twitter. "Thank you to my family, friends, and the Wisconsin Outlawz family that have helped me achieve my goals of playing at the next level."

Dietz was a unanimous first-team All-Badger North Conference selection in 2021. She co-captained Reedsburg (4-15) as a junior, playing third base and catcher while hitting .630 (34-for-54) with a .718 on-base percentage, eight home runs, two triples, five doubles, 30 RBIs, nine stolen bases, and a .932 fielding percentage during the regular season. She hit her ninth home run of the year during a season-ending WIAA Division 2 regional-semifinal loss to Wisconsin Dells.

Dietz also hit two home runs and batted a team-best .446 in 2019 to receive second-team All-Badger North honors at third base as a freshman. Her sophomore year was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.