SOFTBALL: Beaver Dam beats Oshkosh West in sectional finals for first trip to state since 2004

HARTFORD — Two years ago Beaver Dam’s prep softball team finished with a 6-15 record and there was no season a year ago, a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And the roster on this year’s team is littered with freshmen and sophomores.
So who knew what to expect out of the Golden Beavers this season?
Coach Abby Schmitt knew. Sure, she might have gotten some funny looks now and then — but she knew alright.
Audriana Edwards and Gabby Fakes combined on a four-hitter, striking out 11 and walking only three, and the Golden Beavers did enough at the plate to make the pitching tandem’s effort pay off in a big way — with a 3-1 victory over Oshkosh West in Wednesday evening’s WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, sending Beaver Dam to state for the first time since 2004.
Just like Schmitt predicted in the preseason.
“People would ask me around town and I would say we’re going to state,” she said. “You’ve just got to believe in it.
“These girls are in charge of their destiny and they got us where they should be.”
They sure did.
But not without having to navigate some pressure-packed moments first, most notably needing to get the final three outs of the game.
No problem.
Fakes struck out Wildcats’ No. 9 batter Brianna Bougie for the first out in the bottom of the seventh and then did the same to Nos. 1 and 2 batters Abigail Curtis — she was 2-for-4 in the game — and Braelee Jodarski, slamming the door shut with three straight Ks.
“She was in the zone,” Schmitt said of the freshman. “You couldn’t have said anything to her, she was going to pitch that ball and she was going to get the strikes that she needed.”
Fakes did just that. After coming on in relief of Edwards to start the fifth, she allowed only two hits — both girls made it to second base but were left stranded — while recording six of the nine outs she got via the strikeout, and walking none.
She was cool as a cucumber with the game on the line in the seventh.
“In my head I was like, ‘I cannot miss my spot because then they’re going to hit it,’” she said. “So I just focused on hitting my spots and that really got me the three strikeouts.”
Laser focused.
Just like she was at the plate and on the base paths in the first and third innings.
Fakes reached on a throwing error in the top of the first to start the game and then moved up to second on Riley Czarnecki’s perfectly-executed sacrifice bunt.
Then with two-outs she gave Beaver Dam (18-3) a 1-0 lead over West (23-6) when the touched home plate on clean-up batter Ginny Bryant’s RBI bloop single just inside the chalk beyond first base.
The Golden Beavers couldn’t have scripted a better start to a game with so many nerves and so much at stake.
“No,” Schmitt said. “We always want to start with runs right away, and I think that just gave them energy. The crowd was into it, the bench was into it and it was easy just to flow off of all that energy.”
Edwards struck out Curtis to begin the bottom of the first but the out was never recorded due to a passed ball.
But after a sacrifice bunt put Curtis in scoring position, the right-handed pitcher got a groundout and a strikeout to end the threat.
Both teams went down 1-2-3 in the second inning, then Beaver Dam went back to work at the plate.
Again, it was Fakes starting the rally, as she reached on an infield single this time and once more advanced on a sac bunt by Czarnecki.
Fakes would come home on a two-out throwing error to give the Golden Beavers a 2-0 lead.
Just like in the first inning, when Beaver Dam struck West threatened to strike back.
And just like in the first, the Wildcats failed to scratch anything out.
Back-to-back one-out singles put runners at first and second but Edwards smartly threw to third on a grounder for a fielder’s choice to get the second out, then she got another groundout to retire the side.
Her biggest test came in the fourth, when she issued back-to-back one-out walks, uncorked a wild pitch, then issued a two-out walk, thus loading the bases
Then came another wild pitch, letting in a run to make it 2-1 and putting the tying run at third and the go-ahead run at second.
“He just wasn’t calling that high strike, and I was getting upset with myself, too — I couldn’t (locate) that low fastball at all,” Edwards said of the strike zone and needing to work down in the zone, effectively making the rise ball hard to throw for a strike.
She collected herself, though, and got a groundout to strand the runners in scoring position, keeping the lead intact.
“I just kept thinking to myself, ‘I’ve just got to tone it down and let my defense take the job of getting the outs,” Edwards said.
“She toughed it out,” Schmitt added of that crucial moment in the contest.
The Golden Beavers final run of the contest came in the seventh, when Czarnecki led off the frame with an infield single and got to second on the same play thanks to a throwing error.
She then scored on an RBI single back up the middle by senior Haley Allen — an opportunity Allen badly wanted.
“Yes, I did. I didn’t want to go out on a strikeout,” she said, referring to her previous at-bat. “We were talking about how we need Geico runs — those are insurance runs — and so any run we could get was important.
“It was a big deal.”
Not on the scoreboard, as it turns out. But going to the bottom of the seventh ahead by two instead of one surely had to help Beaver Dam as far as nerves were concerned.
Allen also made a nice play at third base to end the sixth, leaping to stab a liner with a West runner on second base.
It looked good, but she admitted it was, in fact, somewhat routine.
“Not really hard for me,” the tall Allen said, “just because I play volleyball. But it was a good feeling.”
The Golden Beavers also committed no errors in the field, a big reason they were able to keep any momentum the Wildcats got from snowballing into a big inning.
In fact, West had no big innings. Just the one run in the fourth.
The Golden Beavers rose to the occasion in every big moment Wednesday.
“They wanted this. They were ready to go more than ever, and it showed,” Schmitt said. “I think they like the pressure a little bit. That really shows the grit that they have.
“They’re not going to shut down — they’re going to make sure they’re making the plays they need to and they’re going to do anything they have to do to get a team win.”
BEAVER DAM 3, OSHKOSH WEST 1</&hspag3>
Beaver Dam 101 000 1 — 3 10 0
West 000 100 0 — 1 4 4
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-k): Beaver Dam — Audriana Edwards (W, 4-2-1-3-5), Gabrielle Fakes (3-2-0-0-6). West — Tatum Duff (L, 4-6-1-0-3), Brianna Bougie (3-4-1-1-3).
Leading hitters (two or more hits): Beaver Dam — Gabby Fakes 2x4, Gracie Halfman 2x3. West — Abigail Curtis 2x4.
Extra base hits: None. RBIs: Beaver Dam — Allen 1, Ginny Bryant 1. West — None.
