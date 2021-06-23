SOFTBALL: Beaver Dam beats Oshkosh West in sectional finals for first trip to state since 2004

No problem.

Fakes struck out Wildcats’ No. 9 batter Brianna Bougie for the first out in the bottom of the seventh and then did the same to Nos. 1 and 2 batters Abigail Curtis — she was 2-for-4 in the game — and Braelee Jodarski, slamming the door shut with three straight Ks.

“She was in the zone,” Schmitt said of the freshman. “You couldn’t have said anything to her, she was going to pitch that ball and she was going to get the strikes that she needed.”

Fakes did just that. After coming on in relief of Edwards to start the fifth, she allowed only two hits — both girls made it to second base but were left stranded — while recording six of the nine outs she got via the strikeout, and walking none.

She was cool as a cucumber with the game on the line in the seventh.

“In my head I was like, ‘I cannot miss my spot because then they’re going to hit it,’” she said. “So I just focused on hitting my spots and that really got me the three strikeouts.”

Laser focused.

Just like she was at the plate and on the base paths in the first and third innings.