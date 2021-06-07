SOFTBALL: Beaver Dam blows out Mount Horeb to claim share of conference title

“That was a big thing,” Schmitt said. “We came in and we said, ‘We need to score first and we cannot let up until the game is over.’

“And they did so.”

Against a team that dealt them a 9-6 loss exactly one month earlier, no less.

The difference between now and then?

“Earlier in the season we weren’t quite sure who we were as a team,” Schmitt said, “and now by the end of the season, we’re starting to understand that we need to show up every game and we need to show other teams what we’re able to do. The two losses that we had in conference, I think it really opened their eyes that we need to show up every game ready to play and do what we can do.”

“We’ve come a long ways since the first time we played them, staying more consistent,” added Bryant, who was 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs on Monday. “We did that tonight with getting runs early and keeping on building on that.”

Fakes, Beaver Dam’s leadoff batter, led the hit parade, going 3-for 4. And in addition to Bryant, Allen and Lapen also had two hits apiece.

All of that offense wasn’t really necessary because of how well Edwards pitched, though.