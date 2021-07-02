SOFTBALL: Beaver Dam reflects on amazing 2021 spring season

They had to complete the drill in 1 minute, 45 seconds and for the first half of the season, Fakes and Allen both said Beaver Dam wasn’t meeting their goal.

“We all knew if we didn’t get it, we would have a punishment for it,” Allen said. “In order for us to reach our goal, our mechanics had to be on point and very crisp. It really forced us to breakdown our mechanics and know that we had to catch the ball and throw it right away and not take extra steps in between.”

About midway through the season Fakes said the team finally found their stride, meaning their mechanics were on point, and they met their goal by 20 seconds. From then on, Allen said the Golden Beavers were having fun with the drill.

“Once they beat it by 20 seconds, the light turned on, like, ‘We can do this, but we need to be focused the entire time,” Schmitt said. “We need to make sure we’re zone in the entire time.’ It really helped. We did it every single day and I could tell they weren’t happy when I would be like, ‘Let’s go.’ Once we accomplished that goal, you could see it in all their faces light up.”

Schmitt said the hardest however, was the “10 in-a-row” drill, where the defense had to field 10 consecutive ground balls cleanly without an error.