SOFTBALL: Beaver Dam's Madeiros, Randolph's Prieve two of 10 from area picked as state All-Stars

“It’s such an honor to be able to play with my future teammates at Madison College,” Madeiros said, and acknowledged she will be cherishing every memory made with everyone she meets.

“For some of the girls that will be up there, this will be their last game,” she said. “I think it’s really important everybody understand what we’ve all gone through. I think everybody is going to be on the more appreciative end. I think it’s going to make for a really cool atmosphere and a new atmosphere. I think it’s going to be awesome what we all get to do.”

Prieve, who is committed to play on the women’s basketball team at UW-Stout, will definitely be one to understand what the senior showcase represents of one final shot to play at the high school level. As a Rocket the last three seasons, she broke the school record for most career stolen bases with 70, breaking 2018 graduate Caitlyn Budzinski’s record of 44.

And coming in this spring, she was primed to break two more school records. Prieve was just 25 hits away from breaking 2019 graduate JoLea Woreck’s hit record of 98, and was 25 runs away from breaking the runs record of 94.