SOFTBALL: Beaver Dam's magical season comes to end in D1 state quarterfinals, loses 8-0 to Sun Prairie

GREEN BAY — At the beginning of the 2021 prep softball season, Beaver Dam coach Abby Schmitt saw her young, but talented, squad filled with loads of potential that could finish in the upper half of the Badger North Conference.
Little did she know her Golden Beavers would lose only three games in the regular season, tying Mount Horeb for the league crown and making a deep playoff run by qualifying for their first WIAA Division 1 state tournament since 2004.
Unfortunately for the seventh-seeded Golden Beavers, their state trip didn’t last long as they suffered an 8-0 shutout loss to second-seeded Sun Prairie in Monday's Div. 1 quarterfinals at Bay Port High School.
“To be honest, I knew we were going to be good this year,” Schmitt said. “It’s just (this outcome) was really good. They exceeded my expectations, but they do that every single time they come out on the practice field. They are just a great group of girls. They deserve every little bit that we got.”
In Schmitt’s mind, what the loss signified was the Cardinals (22-3) had more experience playing in the state tournament — Sun Prairie won the Div. 1 state title in 2018 and finished runner-up in 2019 — than a young Beaver Dam (19-4) team that showcases three freshmen, three sophomores, six juniors and two seniors.
“They’ve had the experience,” Schmitt said. “They’ve been here before. Like I’ve said all season, we have a very young team and I’m just proud they’ve made it this far. They didn’t give up.
“We were down the entire game, but the girls just found a way to continue to stay in the game.”
Part of the problem for the Golden Beavers was they couldn’t find a way to hit off starting pitcher Taylor Baker. The junior delivered a complete game shutout with nine strikeouts while scattering just two hits and three walks.
Baker carried a no-hitter through the first four innings until Beaver Dam sophomore Carlee Lapen singled up the middle with two outs in the fifth. The other hit happened the next inning when sophomore Ginny Bryant singled to Baker to put runners on first and second with two outs.
Beaver Dam freshmen Gabby Fakes (.552 batting average) and sophomore Audriana Edwards (.365) who paced the Golden Beavers at the plate were held hitless, combining to go 0-for-4 with a walk apiece.
“She did a great job pitching,” Schmitt said of Baker. “The girls were seeing the ball. They just weren’t finishing their swings. I think that might also be the inexperience a little bit. That’s good pitching and we’ve got to get used to it.”
As for the Cardinals, they found a way to hit off both Edwards and Fakes in the circle.
Edwards got the start and pitched the first two innings. She got through the first with just one hit given up, but it was the second inning where she found trouble.
After sophomore Isabela Royle singled to lead things off, junior Kennedy Schaefer reached on an error when Fakes, who started at first, dropped the throw from Edwards. It advanced both Royle and Schaefer to second and third with no outs.
Senior Kiana Patterson followed it up with an RBI single up the middle to put Sun Prairie up 1-0. After sophomore Sophia Royle’s sacrifice bunt allowed Schaefer to trot home from third, junior Chloe Knoernschild ripped an RBI single to left-center a few batters later for a 3-0 lead.
“The biggest thing with our girls, they’re contagious,” Sun Prairie coach Jamie Olson said. “If we have one girl that gets on, it’s usually boom, boom, boom. In our lineup, we can hit from top to bottom. We move the ball and they can run. That’s our game plan.”
The Cardinals were definitely feeling the effects from that second inning as four girls had multiple hits on the day. Isabela Royle and Knoernschild both went 2-for-4 at the plate while Patterson and senior Grace Radlund each had three hits.
Schmitt replaced Edwards with Fakes in the circle to start the third, but the outcome was similar to the last, as the Cardinals’ bats got hot quickly and forced the Golden Beavers to make plays.
Senior Ellie Rademacher led off with a single to right and advanced to second after Baker grounded out to freshman shortstop Liv DiStefano for the first out. After Isabel Royle grounded out, Schaefer singled up the middle plate and pushed the lead to 4-0 with one away.
Patterson followed that with an RBI double to left and advanced on a throwing error to make it 5-0. Sophia Royle struck out, but still reached on a passed ball to put runners on the corners. Sophomore Carly Gross used the opportunity to bring in a run when her blooper to third was dropped by Beaver Dam senior Haley Allen to make it 6-0.
“Yeah, we had a few calls that could’ve gone either (way),” Schmitt said. “It didn’t go our way, but that’s also the experience. We just got to learn to shake it off and keep going.”
Schmitt also said Beaver Dam wasn’t as used to playing on turf, which Sun Prairie took advantage of.
“No, I think today was a little different,” she said. “We’re playing on turf. It’s a different surface. It’s different. Until we get that experience in different facilities, we’re going to struggle a little bit.
“It’s very hard. The travel-ball girls, they’ve played on turf before, but even here is different than when we played in DeForest. It’s just a whole different game. It’s a whole different advantage for the girls used to playing on it.”
The Golden Beavers were trying their hardest, but it resulted in three errors and two unearned runs.
“The girls were playing their heart out,” she said. “They were diving for balls. They were doing their best. The ball wasn’t taking the bounce they thought it was going to. I don’t discredit any of their hard work they put out, out there.”
Fakes pitched the last four innings and held Sun Prairie in check in both the fourth and fifth innings. She finished with three strikeouts while all five runs given up were earned off nine hits.
The final two runs given up came in the sixth. With runners on second and third with no outs, Rademacher grounded out to third to bring in a run and Baker flew out to center to bring in another run.
Even with the loss, Schmitt’s confidence in her team hasn’t wavered for next season. With only losing Allen from graduation, she believes Wisconsin will see the Golden Beavers back at state next year.
“That’s what we said in the postgame with the girls,” Schmitt said. “We got here. We got the one step and we’re going to keep putting in the hard work in the offseason and we’re going to be back here. I have no doubt about that. We’ve just got to put in the hard work in the offseason.”
