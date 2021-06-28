SOFTBALL: Beaver Dam's magical season comes to end in D1 state quarterfinals, loses 8-0 to Sun Prairie

Patterson followed that with an RBI double to left and advanced on a throwing error to make it 5-0. Sophia Royle struck out, but still reached on a passed ball to put runners on the corners. Sophomore Carly Gross used the opportunity to bring in a run when her blooper to third was dropped by Beaver Dam senior Haley Allen to make it 6-0.

“Yeah, we had a few calls that could’ve gone either (way),” Schmitt said. “It didn’t go our way, but that’s also the experience. We just got to learn to shake it off and keep going.”

Schmitt also said Beaver Dam wasn’t as used to playing on turf, which Sun Prairie took advantage of.

“No, I think today was a little different,” she said. “We’re playing on turf. It’s a different surface. It’s different. Until we get that experience in different facilities, we’re going to struggle a little bit.

“It’s very hard. The travel-ball girls, they’ve played on turf before, but even here is different than when we played in DeForest. It’s just a whole different game. It’s a whole different advantage for the girls used to playing on it.”

The Golden Beavers were trying their hardest, but it resulted in three errors and two unearned runs.