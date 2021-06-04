SOFTBALL: Big at-bats in win over Waupun helps Mayville coach reach milestone

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Cardinals forced the Warriors to sub out pitcher Delaney Stelsel ― who finished with four strikeouts while giving up four earned runs off three hits and two walks ― with Payton Harder to begin the third inning. Harder pitched the rest of the way and gave up six runs (two earned) off seven hits and one walk.

“Delaney was pitching a back-to-back and she didn’t have movement on her ball and didn’t have that live arm,” Hagstrom said. “It came in a little straight and that’s why we went to Payton.”

By switching out pitchers, it fueled the Cardinals even more.

“Absolutely, if you can push out a starter in the second or third, you’re having a good day with the bats for sure,” Steve Pliner said.

Waupun almost got on the board in the second. With one out and Trinity Pearce ― who was pinch running for Stelsel ― on second, Meknya Potratraz doubled to left. The hit would have brought home Pearce but she was called out because she didn’t touch third base on her way home, keeping Mayville in front 2-0.

“That was a big turnaround there and a lot of momentum turned our way," Steve Pliner said.

The Warriors finally got on the board when McKenna Cunningham RBI singled to left in the third inning to make it 4-1.