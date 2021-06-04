SOFTBALL: Big at-bats in win over Waupun helps Mayville coach reach milestone

MAYVILLE ― Friday was a special day. Not only was is National Donut Day, but it’s one that will forever be remembered as the day coach Steve Pliner earned his 100th victory leading the Mayville prep softball team.
And it was a doozy ― demolishing Waupun, the sixth ranked team in Division 2 by the Wisconsin Softball Coaches Association, 10-4 at Mayville High School.
“It’s pretty awesome,” Pliner said of reaching the milestone. “That’s a goal I had in mind this year and this group helped me get there. It’s a great group of kids.”
Pliner ― after missing last season due to it being cancelled by the WIAA because of COVID-19 ― has been with the Cardinals since 2015. The Cardinals now sport a 10-7 record, but before this season, none of Pliner’s teams have finished with less than 16 victories, and he’s twice had teams finish with 20 or more.
“There’s been a lot of good years stacked in there that put up a lot of wins,” Pliner said. “Those kinds of years help and you get to 100 pretty quick.”
To get it against a very good Warriors team (16-3) makes the career mark more special.
“They’re a good team,” Pliner said. “They’re a good program. They play us tough every time we play them. We’ve been hitting the ball really well. The bats are clicking and we got on it right away.”
Many of his Pliner’s teams have consisted of some strong bats littered throughout the lineup and the Warriors felt it from the get go.
“They have that nice home field and they were ready for it,” Waupun coach Tom Hagstrom said. “They’ve got some good hitters on that team. We knew that.”
Pliner’s daughter, Kendall Pliner, belted a two-run shot to right-center field — her eight blast of the season — to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
“That’s the first time I’ve seen a kid hit a ball out of the men’s league fence,” Steve said. “That went out of the big fence of the ballpark, into the weeds back there. She’s tearing the cover off the ball, it’s awesome."
Even Hagstrom had to give Kendall some kudos.
“Pliner is a stick and a half,” he said. “That ball went a long ways. I knew she could hit the ball just by watching her in warmups. We just got one up (in the strike zone) to her and away she hit it.”
Hayden Schabel followed that up with a two-run homer to left center with two outs in the second to raise the lead to 4-0.
Kendall Pliner and Schabel went 2-for-4 at the plate. Pliner finished with three RBIs and a double while Schabel finished with two RBIs.
The Cardinals forced the Warriors to sub out pitcher Delaney Stelsel ― who finished with four strikeouts while giving up four earned runs off three hits and two walks ― with Payton Harder to begin the third inning. Harder pitched the rest of the way and gave up six runs (two earned) off seven hits and one walk.
“Delaney was pitching a back-to-back and she didn’t have movement on her ball and didn’t have that live arm,” Hagstrom said. “It came in a little straight and that’s why we went to Payton.”
By switching out pitchers, it fueled the Cardinals even more.
“Absolutely, if you can push out a starter in the second or third, you’re having a good day with the bats for sure,” Steve Pliner said.
Waupun almost got on the board in the second. With one out and Trinity Pearce ― who was pinch running for Stelsel ― on second, Meknya Potratraz doubled to left. The hit would have brought home Pearce but she was called out because she didn’t touch third base on her way home, keeping Mayville in front 2-0.
“That was a big turnaround there and a lot of momentum turned our way," Steve Pliner said.
The Warriors finally got on the board when McKenna Cunningham RBI singled to left in the third inning to make it 4-1.
Mayville raised the lead to 5-1 in the third when Schabel trotted home from third on a wild pitch with one out.
With the bases loaded in the fourth and one out, Kendall Pliner brought in a run when she grounded out to third base to make it 6-1. Then Schabel hit a two-run single to center to make it 8-1, but she was tagged out at second on the throw in from the outfield to end the inning.
Waupun’s Hailey Huenink had an RBI single and Lexi Gerritson had a two-run double to deep center to cut the deficit to 8-4 in the fifth.
“She is a good stick,” Hagstrom said of Gerritson. “For a freshman, she really makes some nice contact a lot of times. She doesn’t get cheated too often.”
The Cardinals stayed hot in the fifth, though. Harley Schabel hit a two-run single to left to raise the lead to 10-4.
Harley was battling stomach issues all game, but still pitched a complete game with six strikeouts while giving up four runs (one earned) off eight hits and three walks.
Her gutsiest performance game in the seventh when Waupun loaded the bases on her with one out. It didn’t faze her as she struck out Stelsel and got Potratraz to fly out to centerfield.
“She wasn’t feeling the greatest coming into today with a little bit of a stomach issue,” Steve Pliner said. “She battled in there. She threw a lot of pitches last night and a lot of pitches today. She’s been a workhorse for us.