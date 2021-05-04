SOFTBALL: Big first inning lifts Beaver Dam past Sauk Prairie

Sauk Prairie prep softball coach Shane Been gave kudos to Beaver Dam’s monstrous first inning in Tuesday’s Badger North Conference game.
The Golden Beavers scattered four hits for four runs that eventually led to a 5-2 victory over the Eagles.
“(Beaver Dam coach Abby Schmitt) has always got a great team that's well prepared with good hitters,” Been said. “They came out and showed that right away. It was everyone ― boom, boom, boom. It showed that right away.”
Beaver Dam coach Abby Schmitt said it was huge for her team to start the game like that.
“We want to come out and we want to score runs right away,” she said. “When we’re able to give (pitcher Audriana Edwards) those insurance runs, it just helps her settle down so much more in the circle. As a pitcher, you can’t ask for anything more. To go out there and be up 4-0 and be able to throw the ball, and have your defense work behind you.”
The Golden Beavers (4-0, 3-0 Badger North) came out strong both offensively and defensively in the early going.
Edwards struck out the first five Eagles (1-2, 1-2) to begin the game. She also had a 2-run home run to deep centerfield to put the Golden Beavers up 3-0 with no outs in the first.
“She started out strong and was finding the strike zone,” Schmitt said. “They were swinging and just couldn’t find her. It was really good for Audriana.
"Hitting-wise, we weren’t trying to overpower it. I thought they did really well sitting back, relaxing, swinging and hitting the ball. That’s how we got through the whole order the first time through.”
After a strikeout by Carlee Lapen, Ginny Bryant tripled to center. Bryant was batted in off a single to right field by Haley Allen to raise the lead to 4-0. Both Bryant and Allen went 2-for-3 at the plate.
Edwards pitched a complete game for Beaver Dam, striking out 11 while giving up two earned runs off three hits and four walks.
Been was pleased with how the Eagles battled back after the disastrous first inning.
“I thought it was a great stretch for our mental toughness,” he said. “The game could’ve went off the wheels in a hurry. We fought back ― we got one run and we got another run and we kept them from key situations.”
Edwards didn’t give up her first hit until Sauk Prairie’s Macey McIntyre’s single was just over Bryant’s glove at third base in the third inning.
“She obviously has good speed,” Been said of Edwards. “She has good control and can place the ball.”
Sauk Prairie finally got on the board in the fourth inning when Morgan Larsen scored off a passed ball with two outs to cut the deficit to 4-1.
“They were starting to feel better at the plate, but we hadn’t pushed anybody around,” Been said of his team’s confidence. “Even though it was a walk and three passed balls, it gave them confidence that, ‘Yeah, we can score.’ Again, (Beaver Dam) is a good team, but you could see the confidence in a young team rising.”
Lapen, who was Beaver Dam’s catcher, didn’t have the best outing in the fourth inning ― allowing several of Edwards’ pitches get by her.
“It does happen and it’s not always going to be perfect,” Schmitt said. “The ball doesn’t bounce where it’s supposed to. We just talked to Carlee, ‘You’ve got to make sure you’re getting your body in front of the ball.’ She’ll get there and we’ll keep working on it.”
Lapen got her confidence back in the fifth inning when she hit a solo homer to right to raise Beaver Dam’s lead to 5-1.
“For confidence, it’s huge,” Schmitt said. “For anyone when you’re up at the plate and in a slump, sometimes you get in your head a little bit. She’s been hitting well, so I’m like, ‘Get out of your head and make contact.’ Well, she makes contact and it goes over the fence.”
The score could’ve been worse for the Eagles as the Golden Beavers did load the bases in the sixth inning. However, Jacie Jones ― who replaced McIntyre in the third ― got Beaver Dam’s Liv Distefano to pop up to Larsen behind the plate, and both Edwards and Lapen struck out.
“The challenge is who’s going to make that next play,” Been said. “Our catch comes up, after a great at bat by their hitter, to make that play, and then it was a couple of great pitches by our pitcher. It’s a confidence booster going into our next game.”
Schmitt said the Golden Beaver didn’t really need the runs there in the sixth, but it’s a situation that presented itself that they lost out.
It wasn't all for naught, though, as it serves as a learning experience.
“With the bases loaded and we’re at the top of our order, that’s where you want to be,” she said. “We struggled and couldn’t get any runs across the board. That is definitely something we’ll continue to work on. We’ll shorten our swings and pop them to get them into the field to get some people moving.”
Both teams will see more Badger North action on Friday when Sauk Prairie travels to DeForest while Beaver Dam will try to continue its hot streak at Mount Horeb.
McIntryre got the loss, pitching three innings with two strikeouts while giving up four earned runs off five hits and three walks. Jones pitched the last three innings with four strikeouts while giving up one earned run off three hits and one walk.
Jones also had a solo home run in the sixth to cut the deficit to 5-2 for Sauk Prairie.
“It puts it within reach,” Been said. “It’s a different game than four runs. It’s her first home run. Against a very good team, it’s things we can build off of.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.