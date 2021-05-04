SOFTBALL: Big first inning lifts Beaver Dam past Sauk Prairie

“They were starting to feel better at the plate, but we hadn’t pushed anybody around,” Been said of his team’s confidence. “Even though it was a walk and three passed balls, it gave them confidence that, ‘Yeah, we can score.’ Again, (Beaver Dam) is a good team, but you could see the confidence in a young team rising.”

Lapen, who was Beaver Dam’s catcher, didn’t have the best outing in the fourth inning ― allowing several of Edwards’ pitches get by her.

“It does happen and it’s not always going to be perfect,” Schmitt said. “The ball doesn’t bounce where it’s supposed to. We just talked to Carlee, ‘You’ve got to make sure you’re getting your body in front of the ball.’ She’ll get there and we’ll keep working on it.”

Lapen got her confidence back in the fifth inning when she hit a solo homer to right to raise Beaver Dam’s lead to 5-1.

“For confidence, it’s huge,” Schmitt said. “For anyone when you’re up at the plate and in a slump, sometimes you get in your head a little bit. She’s been hitting well, so I’m like, ‘Get out of your head and make contact.’ Well, she makes contact and it goes over the fence.”