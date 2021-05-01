SOFTBALL: Coach Schmitt see 'a lot of potential' as Beaver Dam enters 2021 spring season

Beaver Dam coach Abby Schmitt can see at least one positive that came out the COVID-19 pandemic.

It started last March and the spread of the virus got bad enough that it forced the WIAA to cancel all spring sports, including prep softball.

The Golden Beavers missed out on the season, but Schmitt has seen even more enthusiasm entering this season.

“That’s one of the things I look forward to all year,” Schmitt said. “When it was taken away, it was really hard not to get our senior girls out on the field one more time. These girls on the team now, as soon as we could go start open gyms, we had open gym four days a week, and the girls were in there and working hard.

“I think this season helped them more than it hindered them because they were more excited and more willing to get into the gym to put in the extra reps. It’s really paying off from what we see on the field right now.”

The Golden Beavers began their Badger North Conference season with a 5-1 win over DeForest last Tuesday, followed by a commanding 9-1 smashing of Portage on Thursday. Then they came away with an 11-5 non-conference victory over West Bend West Saturday morning.