SOFTBALL: Coach Schmitt sees 'a lot of potential' as Beaver Dam enters 2021 spring season

Beaver Dam coach Abby Schmitt can see at least one positive that came out the COVID-19 pandemic.
It started last March and the spread of the virus got bad enough that it forced the WIAA to cancel all spring sports, including prep softball.
The Golden Beavers missed out on the season, but Schmitt has seen even more enthusiasm entering the 2021 campaign after a near two-year layoff.
“That’s one of the things I look forward to all year,” Schmitt said. “When it was taken away, it was really hard not to get our senior girls out on the field one more time. These girls on the team now, as soon as we could go start open gyms, we had open gym four days a week, and the girls were in there and working hard.
“I think this season helped them more than it hindered them because they were more excited and more willing to get into the gym to put in the extra reps. It’s really paying off from what we see on the field right now.”
The Golden Beavers began their Badger North Conference season with a 5-1 win over DeForest last Tuesday, followed up by a commanding 9-1 romp over Portage on Thursday. Beaver Dam continued its perfect start on Saturday, notching an 11-5 win over West Bend West.
“I’m glad we got these first three games in because I see so much potential,” Schmitt said. “I’m thinking we can finish in the top (half) of the conference if not take it all for ourselves. We’ve struggled the past few years, but now that we have consistent pitching and we have great fielders and batters, I think there is a possibility we could finish at the top of the conference this year.”
Beaver Dam ― which has an even spread of three freshmen, three sophomores, four juniors and four seniors ― features a dominant pitching rotation between freshman Gabby Fakes and sophomore Audriana Edwards.
“Audriana Edwards and Gabby Fakes are both going to be very strong for us in the circle this year,” Schmitt said. “We’re just going to make sure we have our defense around them to back them up.”
Fakes had 12 strikeouts and no walks while allowing no earned runs off three hits in the season-opening win over the Norskies. A couple days later, Edwards gave up four hits and one run with 11 strikeouts against the Warriors.
“Both of our pitchers know how to place the ball and put it where the batters want to see it,” Schmitt said. “They can keep it out of the strike zone enough so they’re not getting to many balls that are hit hard that are hard for the defense to pick up.”
Schmitt is excited what she has on defense, as well, especially up the middle. Junior Riley Schwarts has taken command at second base while freshman Liv Distefano has immediately inserted herself as the starting shortstop.
Schmitt described the duo as "really gritty fielders," and is confident "they’re going to make sure they’re diving and keeping balls in front of them.”
She's is also been impressed with her starting outfield of junior Gracie Halfman in left, freshman Riley Czarnecki in center and senior Haley Allen in right.
“It’s not always easy finding good outfielders,” she said. "I think this year is one of the years where we have multiple girls on our team and not just the starting three that can go out there and catch the ball, and make the plays that need to be played.”
It’s not just defense that’s been the bright spot for the Golden Beavers. They’re also starting to show they have some great bats as well.
With a strong reliance on their fielding skills, Schmitt said the team put a high priority on improving at the plate.
"It’s been a big focus on us at practice, just making sure the girls are being patient at the plate, but they’re also knowing what their pitch selection is and knowing what their favorite pitch is to hit," she said.
“When they see it, they’re more than welcomed to go ahead and swing away.”
Following an 11-hit performance against the Warriors, the Beavers racked up nine hits in their six-run win over the Spartans on Saturday.
Sophomore Carlee Lapen went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs against Portage, and then 2-for-4 with an RBI against West Bend West.
Fakes and Edwards ― both will alternate at first when the other is pitching ― have also flexed their muscles at the plate early on. Fakes was 4-for-4 with a double and four RBIs against Portage while Edwards had an RBI double against the Warriors and tallied two doubles against the Norskies.
“We have a handful of great hitters,” Schmitt said. “Not everyone has been coming out on the same night, so when they do put it all together, it will be really cool to see. We have so much potential at the plate, throughout our entire lineup. So far Gabby, Carlee and Audriana have been very successful at the plate in just the (three) games we’ve played. They go for base hits, but it ends up being extra-base hits every once in a while.”
The Golden Beavers are definitely reaping the rewards as the season is just beginning. Schmitt can tell they’re enjoying the success.
“We have a lot of energy. I think a lot of the younger girls on the team bring that excitement,” she said. “They have the energy out on the field. It radiates throughout the entire team. It’s fun to see.
"Even though they have masks on, I can just tell they’re enjoying it. They’ve been having fun. They like to play the game because it’s what they love to do. It’s not forced.”
GALLERY: Action from Thursday's Badger North softball game between Beaver Dam and Portage
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.