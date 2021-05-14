SOFTBALL: Confidence is key in Beaver Dam's 11-1 thumping of Reedsburg

Beaver Dam’s confidence was key in Friday’s Badger North Conference prep softball game against Reedsburg.
Sophomore Audriana Edwards’ pitching led to solid defense, which gave the Golden Beavers the momentum they needed for a big first inning at the plate. What followed was a 16-hit day and an eventual 11-1 victory over the Beavers in a six-inning shortened game.
“When the pitcher is confident, you’re whole defense is confident,” Beaver Dam freshman Gabby Fakes said.
Edwards ― who pitched five innings with seven strikeouts ― got the first three batters she faced to line out to right field, ground out to shortstop and ground out to second base.
“She just trusts her defense, so it makes it that much easier for her to throw the ball,” Beaver Dam coach Abby Schmitt said. “When she hits her spots, it makes the other team work for everything they need. She did a great job tonight.”
Fakes led the Golden Beavers with a single to right in the first. After a sacrifice bunt advanced Fakes to second, Edwards batted Fakes in with a single to right field.
Fakes ― who went 5-for-5 at the plate with three doubles and three RBIs ― said she was “really confident when she went up to bat.” The rest of her teammates seemed to have Mikellah Bornett’s number as they scattered 16 hits for 11 runs (seven earned) in 5⅔ innings of work.
“She was focused,” Schmitt said. “She was zoned in today and she did a great job. She was seeing the ball well at the plate and she was making sure we were getting those runs in.”
Fakes said Bornett was similar to Baraboo’s Emma Crary, who the Golden Beavers scattered 10 hits for seven runs (all earned) in a 10-0 Badger North Conference victory on Tuesday. Both sophomore Carlee Lapen and junior Gracie Halfman homered off Crary as well.
“I feel like we all knew how (Bornett) was going to pitch,” Fakes said of the comparison between Bornett and Crary. “It was the same speed and in the same spots. You don’t have to adjust to anything. It was easier to hit off of.”
That was enough momentum for Beaver Dam (7-1, 5-1 Badger North) to score four more runs off one hit and three errors by Reedsburg (2-6, 2-4) to take a 5-0 lead into the second inning.
“What we’ve been focusing on in practice is making sure we’re scoring right away and we’re continuing to get those runs on the board,” Schmitt said. “Being able to get through the entire lineup was huge. You could just see the energy coming off them.”
After a scoreless second inning, Reedsburg junior Lacee Frank’s solo homer to center cut the deficit to 5-1.
“Oh my goodness, it was huge,” Reedsburg coach Cheryl Crook said. “That’s her second one this season. Every once in a while she comes out of nowhere and just has a solid hit. We were so excited about that.”
Beaver Dam would respond in a big way, though.
Beaver Dam sophomore Ginny Bryant led off the bottom of the third with a solo blast to left field to raise the lead to 6-1.
“She was so relaxed at the plate,” Schmitt said. “I just love seeing her smile and she gets up to bat, and you just know she wants to hit the ball. When she gets up there, it’s a nice, easy swing and the ball is going to go wherever she puts it.”
It led to back-to-back singles by sophomore Liv DiStefano and senior Haley Allen. After back-to-back outs by Beaver Dam, Fakes got her second double of the game ― this time it was a two-run shot to center to raise the lead to 8-1.
Bryant went 2-for-3 with an RBI and scored twice against Reedsburg. DiStefano, Allen and freshman Riley Czarnecki each had a pair of hits.
Reedsburg’s defense had a couple solid innings, holding Beaver Dam scoreless in the second and fourth innings.
“We did have a few really nice catches out there and some good plays,” Crook said. “We always have things to build on and that’s what we’ll keep doing. We definitely want to keep improving before our season’s done and before the playoffs begin.”
Czarnecki had an RBI double to left to raise the lead to 9-1 with one out in the fifth inning. Fakes ― who singled to center before Czarnecki’s at bat ― was at third when Lapen batted her in when she grounded out to second for a 10-1 lead.
Fakes ended the game off an RBI double to center field with one out in the sixth inning. She also replaced Edwards in the circle in the top half of the inning, striking out two and got Reedsburg’s Melissa Dietz to groundout back to herself to end the side.
Crook said it gives her team something to focus on after playing a top-notch team like Beaver Dam.
“We made some errors defensively,” she said. “It gives us a place to start with making some of those improvements. We know we need to keep our heads about us and focus on being the player who is going to step up and make that next out, and be aggressive with trying to step up for our teammates, so we can get off the field sooner to do our best at batting.”
