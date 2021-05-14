SOFTBALL: Confidence is key in Beaver Dam's 11-1 thumping of Reedsburg

“She was focused,” Schmitt said. “She was zoned in today and she did a great job. She was seeing the ball well at the plate and she was making sure we were getting those runs in.”

Fakes said Bornett was similar to Baraboo’s Emma Crary, who the Golden Beavers scattered 10 hits for seven runs (all earned) in a 10-0 Badger North Conference victory on Tuesday. Both sophomore Carlee Lapen and junior Gracie Halfman homered off Crary as well.

“I feel like we all knew how (Bornett) was going to pitch,” Fakes said of the comparison between Bornett and Crary. “It was the same speed and in the same spots. You don’t have to adjust to anything. It was easier to hit off of.”

That was enough momentum for Beaver Dam (7-1, 5-1 Badger North) to score four more runs off one hit and three errors by Reedsburg (2-6, 2-4) to take a 5-0 lead into the second inning.

“What we’ve been focusing on in practice is making sure we’re scoring right away and we’re continuing to get those runs on the board,” Schmitt said. “Being able to get through the entire lineup was huge. You could just see the energy coming off them.”

After a scoreless second inning, Reedsburg junior Lacee Frank’s solo homer to center cut the deficit to 5-1.