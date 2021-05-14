SOFTBALL: Confidence is key in Beaver Dam's 11-1 thumping of Reedsburg

Beaver Dam would respond in a big way, though. Sophomore Ginny Bryant led off the bottom of the third with a solo blast to left field to raise the lead to 6-1.

“She was so relaxed at the plate,” Schmitt said. “I just love seeing her smile and she gets up to bat, and you just know she wants to hit the ball. When she gets up there, it’s a nice, easy swing and the ball is going to go wherever she puts it.”

It led to back-to-back singles by sophomore Liv DiStefano and senior Haley Allen. After back-to-back outs by Beaver Dam, Fakes got her second double of the game ― this time it was a two-run shot to center to raise the lead to 8-1.

Bryant went 2-for-3 with an RBI and scored twice against Reedsburg. DiStefano, Allen and freshman Riley Czarnecki each had a pair of hits.

Reedsburg’s defense had a couple solid innings, holding Beaver Dam scoreless in the second and fourth.

“We did have a few really nice catches out there and some good plays,” Crook said. “We always have things to build on and that’s what we’ll keep doing. We definitely want to keep improving before our season’s done and before the playoffs begin.”