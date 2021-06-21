SOFTBALL: DiStefano's walkoff RBI bunt delivers win over Slinger, sending Beaver Dam to sectional finals

“I’ve always been confident in my bunting skills,” she said, “and I knew that I could get one of my girls in.”

She did.

“She was struggling a little bit swinging — her swing was getting a little too long with this pitcher — so I think a bunt was the best choice for her in that moment,” Schmitt said. “And it paid off.”

Slinger (17-8) trailed 4-2 entering the top of the sixth, a frame that would turn out to be as wild as it was important to the game.

Emerson Alton’s one-out double started the drama, as she would then advance to third on a passed ball before getting herself in a pickle on a groundball back to pitcher Gabrielle Fakes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The freshman left-hander threw home to catcher Carlee Lapen, who then chased Alton back toward third, starting what would end up being a 1-2-5-2-6 fielder’s choice putout, with DiStefano diving to tag out Alton on the foot as she raced for home.

That was the second out of the inning and it looked like perhaps Beaver Dam (17-3) would escape unscathed.

But CeCe Kirsch, who hit into the fielder’s choice, got all the way to third on the play, effectively replacing Alton just with one less out for the Owls to work with in the inning.