SOFTBALL: DiStefano's walkoff RBI bunt delivers win over Slinger, sending Beaver Dam to sectional finals

Liv DiStefano didn’t want the lasting memory of her freshman season to be what happened in the top of the sixth inning of Monday’s WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal against Slinger.
And it won’t be.
Not after what the shortstop on Beaver Dam’s prep softball team did in the bottom of the eighth inning, it won’t be.
DiStefano atoned for her two-out throwing error two innings earlier — an error that let in the game-tying run — with a perfect bunt up the third base line that plated Ginny Bryant, delivering a 5-4, walk-off win for the Golden Beavers and a trip to Wednesday’s sectional finals.
“She usually prides herself on her defense,” Beaver Dam coach Abby Schmitt said, “so having that one error probably got under skin a little bit.”
It did.
“That,” DiStefano said of the error, “was bothering me up until that moment.”
What a moment it was.
Bryant singled to begin the bottom of the eighth inning and then moved into scoring position on Haley Allen’s single one batter later.
Still with nobody out, they both moved up a station on a wild pitch, putting Bryant 60 feet away for DiStefano to get home.
“I’ve always been confident in my bunting skills,” she said, “and I knew that I could get one of my girls in.”
She did.
“She was struggling a little bit swinging — her swing was getting a little too long with this pitcher — so I think a bunt was the best choice for her in that moment,” Schmitt said. “And it paid off.”
Slinger (17-8) trailed 4-2 entering the top of the sixth, a frame that would turn out to be as wild as it was important to the game.
Emerson Alton’s one-out double started the drama, as she would then advance to third on a passed ball before getting herself in a pickle on a groundball back to pitcher Gabrielle Fakes.
The freshman left-hander threw home to catcher Carlee Lapen, who then chased Alton back toward third, starting what would end up being a 1-2-5-2-6 fielder’s choice putout, with DiStefano diving to tag out Alton on the foot as she raced for home.
That was the second out of the inning and it looked like perhaps Beaver Dam (17-3) would escape unscathed.
But CeCe Kirsch, who hit into the fielder’s choice, got all the way to third on the play, effectively replacing Alton just with one less out for the Owls to work with in the inning.
They took advantage nonetheless, getting within 4-3 on Olivia Schmitt’s RBI single on a Texas Leaguer to shallow right.
Then came a single by Sammi Longdin, putting a runner in scoring position prior to DiStefano’s throwing error that resulted in a tie game.
But things could have been worse. First baseman Audriana Edwards tracked down the errant throw and fired a perfect strike home to get Longdin trying to score.
It was the third defensive gem of the night for the Golden Beavers, as they not only executed the pickle perfectly to save a run at the plate but also saved a run when DiStefano threw home for a fielder’s choice putout in the top of third.
“Those outs were crucial,” DiStefano said of saving three runs on plays at the plate. “We usually do pretty well under pressure.”
Added Schmitt of the roller-coaster night defensively, with two errors leading to two unearned runs but also some big outs to make up for the mistakes: “It’s unlike us. Usually we know that our defense is going to be there for our pitching, and tonight we had a few mishaps.
“But they were able to overcome them. It was a great team win.”
Yes it was. And it led to the Golden Beavers’ first trip to the sectional finals since 2012.
They’ll be trying for their first trip to state since 2004, and they’ll be up against a familiar opponent, one they saw just 2½ weeks ago in a Saturday doubleheader.
Oshkosh West.
On that day, West (23-5) won big in game one, 10-0, only to see Beaver Dam pick itself up and claim a 1-0 victory in the second contest.
So the Golden Beavers know a win Wednesday at Hartford, in a match-up of No. 1 seeds from each respective side of the sectional bracket, is possible.
“They have the confidence. They know that we can beat Oshkosh West,” Schmitt said. “But they also know that we cannot make the mistakes that we made tonight.
“So we’ve got to bring our best ‘A’ game.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.