SOFTBALL: Fakes, Edwards, Czarnecki highlight seven Beaver Dam players earning All-Badger North honors

It’s been a while since the Beaver Dam prep softball team found success in conference play.
But the Golden Beavers did just that in 2021, tying Mt. Horeb with identical 12-2 records to earn a split of the league title. It was the first time Beaver Dam had won a conference title since the Golden Beavers shared the 2012 crown with rival Watertown in the now defunct Wisconsin Little Ten Conference.
For the success they had, there were a plethora of Beaver Dam players to earn All-Badger North Conference honors.
Beaver Dam’s Gabby Fakes proved to be opponents’ worst nightmare all season long. Whether it was at the plate or in the circle, the freshman tormented foes, earning unanimous first-team honors along with DeForest senior Jordan Marty and Reedsburg junior Melissa Dietz.
In 14 conference games, Fakes went 31-for-55 at the plate with a .633 batting average. She also led Beaver Dam with 12 doubles to go along with 12 RBIs. She got on base quite often with a .673 on-base percentage and an outstanding .878 slugging percentage.
Fakes proved to be tough for pitchers to get out, striking out just five times.
For as much success as she had at the dish, Fakes was just as dominant in the circle as she pitched 47 2/3 innings with a 5-0 overall record. She struck out 78 batters and walked just six.
Fakes had 29 groundouts and 26 fly outs, and of the 187 batters she faced, 83 of them were out in three pitches or less. She pitched 24 innings where she got the first two batters out and 14 1-2-3 innings.
Beaver Dam freshman Riley Czarnecki (.375 batting average) and Audriana Edwards (.341) joined Fakes as first-team selections, both touting lethal bats.
Edwards recorded nine extra-base hits, including four home runs to go along with five doubles, while Czarnecki had five of her own. Edwards led Beaver Dam with 17 RBIs while Czarnecki had seven.
Edwards was also an incredible pitcher that gave Beaver Dam a nice one-two punch in the circle alongside Fakes. She pitched 43 innings with 64 strikeouts and 16 walks with a team-high 0.98 ERA. Between Fakes and Edwards, they gave up a combined 23 runs and 16 were earned.
Like Fakes, Edwards had a high number of batters where she got them out with three or less pitches at 70.
Beaver Dam senior Haley Allen and junior Gracie Halfman both earned second-team honors while sophomore Carlee Lapen and freshman Liv DiStefano both were honorable mention selections.
Allen finished the league season with a .361 batting average and six RBIs. She was second on the team with seven stolen bases. Halfman only had a .286 batting average, but she had a homer, a double, four stolen bases, six RBIs and scored eight runs.
Lapen finished with a .326 batting average to go along with three homers and 15 RBIs. She also had a triple and two doubles. Then when she got on base, she finished with five stolen bases.
