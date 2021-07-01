SOFTBALL: Fakes, Edwards, Czarnecki highlight seven Beaver Dam players earning All-Badger North honors

It’s been a while since the Beaver Dam prep softball team found success in conference play.

But the Golden Beavers did just that in 2021, tying Mt. Horeb with identical 12-2 records to earn a split of the league title. It was the first time Beaver Dam had won a conference title since the Golden Beavers shared the 2012 crown with rival Watertown in the now defunct Wisconsin Little Ten Conference.

For the success they had, there were a plethora of Beaver Dam players to earn All-Badger North Conference honors.

Beaver Dam’s Gabby Fakes proved to be opponents’ worst nightmare all season long. Whether it was at the plate or in the circle, the freshman tormented foes, earning unanimous first-team honors along with DeForest senior Jordan Marty and Reedsburg junior Melissa Dietz.

In 14 conference games, Fakes went 31-for-55 at the plate with a .633 batting average. She also led Beaver Dam with 12 doubles to go along with 12 RBIs. She got on base quite often with a .673 on-base percentage and an outstanding .878 slugging percentage.

Fakes proved to be tough for pitchers to get out, striking out just five times.