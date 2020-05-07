SOFTBALL: Four from Horicon honored as All Stars, a bright spot amid potential special season being canceled

For the second time in program history, Horicon’s prep softball team was on the cusp of history — knocking on the door trying to join the exclusive group of programs that have won three straight titles.
The Marshladies were denied in 2004 after winning the Division 3 title in 2002 and 2003. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed them of the opportunity altogether.
They weren’t, however, robbed of some honors.
Despite the fact the WIAA voted on April 21 to cancel the spring sports season amid the pandemic — it brought things to a grinding halt in mid-March and had been on indefinite hold following the Safer at Home order issued by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on March 25 (an order that was extended on April 16 to remain in effect until May 26) — the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association decided to go forward picking rosters for its annual Senior All-Star Games.
Four from Horicon were tabbed to the list, with Allison Tillema, Jadin Justman, Karissa Laabs and Payton “Fish” Marvin all chosen in Divisions 4/5.
The rosters include 238 players in all and would have been broken down into 12 teams — four in Division 1, four in Divisions 2 and 3 and four in Division 4 and 5 — for a series of 14 round-robin games using a jamboree format, but the event, which was scheduled for Tuesday, June 16, at Woodside Sports Complex in Wisconsin Dells, has been canceled because of the pandemic.
Laabs, a third baseman who batted .532 with two homers, three triples, 13 doubles and 36 RBIs in 2019 while helping the Marshladies to their second straight state title, said she had “mixed feelings” when she got word she was picked.
“I was happy,” she said, “but then just not being able to go there and actually play with the others kind of made me sad.”
Fortunately, it’s looking like Laabs will get the chance to don her Marshladies uniform one last time after all, though, as the WFSCA is planning to have a senior showcase on Aug. 3-4 open to all seniors in the state, not just those picked as All Stars.
“All the (Horicon) seniors want to play in that,” Laabs said, “so it just proves how much we all just want to play one more time with each other.”
In addition to Laabs, Tillema, Justman and Marvin, the other Horicon seniors include infielders Aleaya Neu, Noelle Fassbender, Taylor Miescke and Tyrana Eberhardt as well as pitcher Jordan Bauer and Nicole Jongebloed, who wasn’t on the team last season.
“It would be a pretty big deal,” Justman, a slugger who batted .615 with seven homers, three triples, 12 doubles and 48 RBIs in 2019, said of getting the band back together one last time.”
Justman (UW-Green Bay), Laabs (Rock Valley College in Rockford, Ill.), Tillema (Illinois State located in Normal) and Marvin (UW-Platteville, where’s committed to play women’s basketball but also is considering softball) are all continuing their athletic careers in college.
But the senior showcase will be special, they said.
“Just to play again with our high school friends and teammates,” Justman said, “that’ll mean a lot to us.”
Tillema, who was dominant in the circle in 2019 posting an earned run average of 1.19 with 222 strikeouts and only 42 walks in 25 games, said receiving the All Star honor made this somber spring a tiny bit brighter.
“It really does,” she said. “All of us have deserved it the way that we’ve played the last couple years. We’ve been a strong group — our whole team has, not just us four. Our whole team contributes to our (individual) success.”
Like Laabs and Justman, Tillema said the showcase in August is something to look forward to as a way of punctuating the stellar run on the diamond for the Horicon senior class.
“All of us are so dedicated to this and want this so bad that we want to do it,” Tillema said. “It’ll be 10 seniors from Horicon going to these games. Hopefully we get to do that so we get that happiness and last time playing together — we won’t have to look back at last season.”
“It’s definitely something we’re all hoping to do,” added Marvin, who batted .542 with a homer, 20 doubles and 36 RBIs in 2019. “It’s heartbreaking losing our senior season, having our hopes and dreams dashed. So we just want to be able to play with people we won’t be able to play with ever again.”
Marvin, whose 10 stolen bases in 2019 were third on team behind Laabs (23) and Justman (13), said of being picked as an All Star despite there being no stats from 2020 to go off of, “It’s a great honor.
“It’s a little validation for our senior year, at least.”
Horicon was looking to join Loyal (1978-80), Marion (1990-92), Ashwaubenon (1992-94), Rosendale Laconia (2015-17) and Stevens Point (which won four straight from 2001-2004) as the only program to win three straight state titles. And with the four All Stars leading a talented returning cast, the Marshladies were entrenched as the prohibitive favorite to do just that.
“As a team all of us are kind of crushed,” Tillema said. “This was a really big year for us. We were going to do great things as a team and it was cut short. Having us 10 seniors playing together for so long and winning two state championships and hopefully going for a third, it’s hard. We were really hoping for that as a team.”
The girls on the team have stayed in touch via occasional small meet-ups and on a group text thread organized by Laabs —and in fact, following the Trailways Conference’s “Be the Light” night on April 17, when the entire conference turned on its stadium lights from 9 to 9:25 p.m. in a show of support for the senior class, the girls organized to toilet paper the house of Horicon coach Roger Schliewe, a tradition in the program for years following big victories.
They’re hoping when the first week of August rolls around, they’ll get one last chance to go out on a winning note.
“Playing together one more time is going to mean a lot considering how close our group is and how well we mesh and how we all get along together,” Justmand said. “It’ll be pretty emotional.”
