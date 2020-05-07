SOFTBALL: Four from Horicon honored as All Stars, a bright spot amid potential special season being canceled

But the senior showcase will be special, they said.

“Just to play again with our high school friends and teammates,” Justman said, “that’ll mean a lot to us.”

Tillema, who was dominant in the circle in 2019 posting an earned run average of 1.19 with 222 strikeouts and only 42 walks in 25 games, said receiving the All Star honor made this somber spring a tiny bit brighter.

“It really does,” she said. “All of us have deserved it the way that we’ve played the last couple years. We’ve been a strong group — our whole team has, not just us four. Our whole team contributes to our (individual) success.”

Like Laabs and Justman, Tillema said the showcase in August is something to look forward to as a way of punctuating the stellar run on the diamond for the Horicon senior class.

“All of us are so dedicated to this and want this so bad that we want to do it,” Tillema said. “It’ll be 10 seniors from Horicon going to these games. Hopefully we get to do that so we get that happiness and last time playing together — we won’t have to look back at last season.”