SOFTBALL: Gest, Lowenberg lift Poynette to 5-0 win over rival Columbus in regional finals

Columbus had the bottom of the order up to bat in the top of the seventh and Lowenberg retired them 1-2-3 with a groundout, a fly out and a strikeout.

But while the Cardinals season did come to a close with the loss, it didn’t do so without significant progress being made first.

Seniors Claire Smedema — outside of the one pitch to Gest, she was effective in a complete-game effort, scattering eight hits and a walk while striking out six and allowing the five runs, four of them earned — and Hannah Dahl will be gone in 2022. Otherwise, the Cardinals were a team littered with freshmen and sophomores this year and figure to be good again next season.

They not only ended Poynette’s long winning streak during the 2021 campaign, they also defeated River Valley — ranked third in Div. 3 — last Wednesday. And they played Lake Mills — ranked second in the division — tough in a pair of closes losses, the first by a score of 2-0 to open the season and the second by a score of 6-3 on May 14.

“It’s a really good building stone for us,” Rake said. “Early in the season we were just an error machine — we couldn’t get out of our own way. And today, balls were put in play and we were making plays.”