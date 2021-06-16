SOFTBALL: Gest, Lowenberg lift Poynette to 5-0 win over rival Columbus in regional finals

POYNETTE — In their first two meetings of the season, the Columbus and Poynette prep softball teams put up a combined total of four runs.
Peyton Gest nearly equaled that with one swing of the bat in the bottom of the first inning Wednesday.
The senior first baseman belted a three-run shot to open the scoring and that would be more than enough support for starting pitcher Holly Lowenberg, who struck out 10 while scattering four hits and two walks in a complete-game effort as the second-seeded Pumas claimed a 5-0 shutout win over the third-seeded Cardinals in a WIAA Division 3 regional final at the Diamond of Champions.
“I’d be picky right now if I tried to find something wrong with what we did tonight. Every part of it, we all did our job,” said Poynette coach Matt Ramberg, whose team is ranked fourth in Div. 3 according to the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association. “We were fortunate to get a couple clutch hits.”
Poynette didn’t get those kind of hits back on May 11, when the program’s 60-game winning streak — it dated back to the season-opener of the 2018 season before the Pumas would go on to win back-to-back state titles prior to 2020 being canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic — came to an end at the hands of Columbus in a 1-0 defeat.
But the Pumas got even on June 3, winning 2-1.
Wednesday was the rubber match, and Poynette was prepared to take advantage.
“We just came out swinging,” Gest said. “We were pumped up, we were ready — we were like, ‘This is the tiebreaker between us, let’s just go out there and do it.’
“And we did it.”
Indeed, the Pumas (19-4) did.
Senior third baseman Peyton Kingsland’s one-out single to left got Poynette going in the first inning then sophomore shortstop Brooke Steinhorst followed with a single to left, putting ducks on the pond for Gest.
She delivered in a big way. On an 0-2 pitch, no less.
“That was a ball that was supposed to be low, and it went down the middle of the plate. Those things happen in big games,” Columbus coach Jim Rake said.
Added Gest, “I was a little nervous because I was down 0-2, but I just kept looking for my pitch and I found it — it just so happened to be the one pitch I like.”
It was Columbus (11-6) that threatened first, though, as Alise Hayes led off the game with a single. But she was left stranded, a problem for the Cardinals on the night as they also had a runner on third with one out in the third inning but couldn’t get her home and had runners at first and second with no one out in the sixth only to come up empty.
“We just couldn’t push anybody around,” Rake said. “We’d get on and we just couldn’t make that timely hit.”
Lowenberg was a big reason why.
“I honestly believe she can get out of any situation, she’s just that good,” Gest said. “She’s been stellar for us this season. We’re really, really lucky to have her.”
Her rise ball did the most damage, keeping the Cardinals guessing all game long.
“Yeah,” Ramberg said, “she threw a lot of them tonight. She had some problems halfway through — they weren’t rising a whole lot. But she got it figured out.”
She sure did.
“There were a couple times we couldn’t lay off her high fastball, but she was hitting her corners and she was on today,” Rake said. “We just weren’t aggressive enough at the plate — we have to go after that first pitch because generally her first pitch is a strike and then she just throws you junk.”
Poynette added to its lead in the third, when Kingsland led off with a groundball double right down the third base line, advanced on a groundout and came home on Gest’s sac fly to the warning track in right.
Junior second baseman Ashia Meister singled with one out in the sixth and later scored on senior DP Alanna Borgen’s RBI single, making it 5-0 and capping off the scoring in the contest.
Columbus had the bottom of the order up to bat in the top of the seventh and Lowenberg retired them 1-2-3 with a groundout, a fly out and a strikeout.
But while the Cardinals season did come to a close with the loss, it didn’t do so without significant progress being made first.
Seniors Claire Smedema — outside of the one pitch to Gest, she was effective in a complete-game effort, scattering eight hits and a walk while striking out six and allowing the five runs, four of them earned — and Hannah Dahl will be gone in 2022. Otherwise, the Cardinals were a team littered with freshmen and sophomores this year and figure to be good again next season.
They not only ended Poynette’s long winning streak during the 2021 campaign, they also defeated River Valley — ranked third in Div. 3 — last Wednesday. And they played Lake Mills — ranked second in the division — tough in a pair of closes losses, the first by a score of 2-0 to open the season and the second by a score of 6-3 on May 14.
“It’s a really good building stone for us,” Rake said. “Early in the season we were just an error machine — we couldn’t get out of our own way. And today, balls were put in play and we were making plays.”
“Where we started at the beginning of the season and where we ended now, the growth and maturity of our team is absolutely phenomenal. I’m really proud of the kids.”
He’s also excited about what’s to come.
“We got the experience this year,” he said. “Next year we come back to work.”
In the meantime for Poynette, the work continues in practice the rest of this week and then against top-seeded Lake Mills in the sectional semifinals on Monday.
It will be another rubber match, too, as the L-Cats and Pumas split the regular season series, with Lowenberg and the Pumas getting the win in a 1-0 victory on May 6 but Lake Mills star pitcher Taylor Roughen and the L-Cats returning the favor in a 1-0 win for them on June 1.
Not only is it the rubber match, but Poynette can exact a small measure of revenge as it was Lake Mills that won the Capitol North Conference title by a game, sporting a 9-1 record compared with the Pumas’ 8-2 mark.
“It doesn’t get any easier,” Ramberg said of the sectional semifinals. “Another good battle ahead of us.
“You’re going to see two of the top pitchers in the state going at it next week, so it’ll be fun to watch for the fans.”
POYNETTE 5, COLUMBUS 0</&hspag3>
Columbus 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
Poynette 301 001 x —5 8 1
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-k): Columbus — Claire Smedema (L, 6-8-4-1-6). Poynette — Holly Lowenberg (W, 7-4-0-2-10).