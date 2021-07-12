SOFTBALL: Handful of Columbus players honored on Capitol North's postseason awards list

Five players were nominated by Columbus softball coach Jim Rake as worthy of being honored on the All-Capitol North Conference awards.
His peers in the league agreed, as all five were, indeed, honored.
Senior Claire Smedema and sophomore Alise Hayes were both selected to the first team while freshman Dakota Volesky and sophomore EmmaJo Peck made the second team, and freshman Gretta Kelm received an honorable mention nod.
Smedema was a two-way standout for the Cardinals this spring, batting .429 with four doubles, two triples, a homer and nine RBIs in 10 conference games while also striking out 54 batters and walking only six in 33 innings of work in the circle.
She had a 4.24 earned run average and a 2-3 record for Columbus, which took third in the conference with a 6-4 record but did win 1-0 over Poynette on May 11 to end the Pumas’ 60-game winning streak that dated back to the second game of the 2018 season. The Pumas won the WIAA Division 3 state title that year as well as in 2019 prior to the 2020 season being canceled entirely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Columbus also played league champion Lake Mills tough in both contests, losing 2-0 to open the year and then 6-3 a couple weeks later.
The L-Cats won the Capitol North title with a 9-1 record while Poynette was second at 8-2 and Lakeside Lutheran was fourth at 5-5.
Smedema batted second for the Cardinals this year and had a good combination of power and speed.
She also was a great leader for a Columbus team that was pretty young across the board this spring.
“Loves to play ball,” Rake wrote of Smedema in nominating her for the league’s awards list. “She is all business during games and at practice.”
The right-hander made no errors in the field this season, either.
Hayes, meantime, was the Cardinals’ leadoff batter and hit .571 with three doubles and 10 RBIs this year.
“Makes contact with the ball and can lay down a bunt to each base,” Rake wrote. “Hardworking player with a great attitude.”
The infielder, who will be the cornerstone of Columbus’ offense next spring, made only error on the season.
Volesky enjoyed a terrific rookie season, batting .419 with three doubles, five stolen bases and eight RBIs.
“Super kid who always has a smile on her face,” Rake said of the second baseman/right fielder. “She is a player who is very easy to coach.”
In Peck, the Cardinals had not only a hitter with some pop in her bat but also a nice complement to Smedema in the circle.
She had a 1.58 ERA with 38 strikeouts and only five walks in 31 innings pitched, posting a 4-1 record in the process.
She also bopped a pair of homers and had seven RBIs while batting .265.
Last but not least is Kelm, who, like Volesky, enjoyed a great rookie season, batting .281 with an on-base percentage of .384. She swatted a double and drove in 10 runs.
“Gretta is a steady player that doesn’t let anything bother her,” Rake wrote. “She comes to practice and tries to get better at everything she does.”
Kelm started the year as a first baseman but moved to catcher midway through and really solidified the backstop position for the Cardinals.
Lake Mills was lauded with the league’s Player of the Year in senior pitcher Taylor Roughen, who led the L-Cats to the Capitol North championship prior to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of rival Poynette in the sectional semifinals.
Poynette would go on to fall in the sectional finals, failing to advance to state for the first time in three seasons (not counting the canceled 2020 campaign).
Columbus ended the spring with an 11-6 record after suffering a 5-0 loss to Poynette in the regional finals.
ALL-CAPITOL NORTH CONFERENCE
Player of the Year — Taylor Roughen, Sr., Lake Mills.
Pitcher of the Year — Taylor Roughen, Sr., Lake Mills.
First team — Holly Lowenberg, Soph., Poynette; Clair Smedema, Sr., Columbus; Tessa Kottwitz, Jr., Lake Mills; Peyton Gest, Sr., Poynette; Alise Hayes, Soph., Columbus; Ellie Evenson, Sr., Lake Mills; Olyvia Uecker, Sr., Lakeside Lutheran; Brooke Steinhorst, Soph., Poynette; McKenna Grossman, Jr., Lake Mills; Nora Statz, Jr., Lakeside Lutheran; Mackenzie Christofferson, Soph., Lodi.
Second team — Abby Klink, Jr., Poynette; Syd Schwartz, Sr., Lake Mills; Dakota Volesky, Fr., Columbus; Jenna Shadowski, Soph., Lakeside Lutheran; Kylee Gnabasik, Sr., Lakeside Lutheran; EmmaJo Peck, Soph., Columbus; Emma Krumpen, Jr., Lodi; Ashia Meister, Jr., Poynette; Abby Pechman, Sr., Watertown Luther Prep; Taylor Wollin, Fr., Lake Mills; Laken Wagner, Soph., Poynette; Kristine Delsinger, Sr., Watertown Luther Prep.
Honorable mention — Gretta Kelm, Fr., Columbus; Kieghtan Rank, Fr., Lakeside Lutheran.