SOFTBALL: Handful of Columbus players honored on Capitol North's postseason awards list

Five players were nominated by Columbus softball coach Jim Rake as worthy of being honored on the All-Capitol North Conference awards.

His peers in the league agreed, as all five were, indeed, honored.

Senior Claire Smedema and sophomore Alise Hayes were both selected to the first team while freshman Dakota Volesky and sophomore EmmaJo Peck made the second team, and freshman Gretta Kelm received an honorable mention nod.

Smedema was a two-way standout for the Cardinals this spring, batting .429 with four doubles, two triples, a homer and nine RBIs in 10 conference games while also striking out 54 batters and walking only six in 33 innings of work in the circle.

She had a 4.24 earned run average and a 2-3 record for Columbus, which took third in the conference with a 6-4 record but did win 1-0 over Poynette on May 11 to end the Pumas’ 60-game winning streak that dated back to the second game of the 2018 season. The Pumas won the WIAA Division 3 state title that year as well as in 2019 prior to the 2020 season being canceled entirely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Columbus also played league champion Lake Mills tough in both contests, losing 2-0 to open the year and then 6-3 a couple weeks later.