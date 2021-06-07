SOFTBALL: Heisdorf homer lifts Campbellsport past Waupun, 3-2, to win ECC title

WAUPUN — Waupun head coach Tom Hagstrom had two options in the top of the fourth inning, and neither one was particularly appealing.
The first option was to have senior pitcher Delaney Stelsel intentionally walk Campbellsport slugger Lauren Heisdorf and load the bases with one out in the inning. The other option was to pitch to the Campbellsport senior and hope that Stelsel could get her out.
Hagstrom decided to go with the second. Heisdorf made him and Warriors pay, as she smashed the ball well over the left-field fence, providing the only runs her team would need in a 3-2 victory over Waupun, lifting the Cougars to the outright East Central Conference championship at the Jerry Medema Softball Complex on Monday.
“It was one big hit,” Hagstrom said. “(Heisdorf) has been a clutch hitter since her freshman year, helping them go to state. I was so close to intentionally walking her, but I didn't.”
Waupun clung to a 2-0 lead after scoring single runs in the first and third innings. Stelsel was nearly flawless through the first three innings. The only Campbellsport batter to reach base through the first three innings was a one-out walk by Morgan Yahr in the third.
Stelsel retired the first batter to open the fourth, but Campbellsport junior Kylie Zehren collected her team’s first hit with a single to right field. Senior Allysa Klahn followed with a liner to right field, which allowed Zehren to advance to third, and Klahn moved up to second when the throw back into the infield went to third base.
It set the stage for Heisdorf who didn’t miss a beat, delivering in a big spot.
The two singles and the home run would be the only hits Stelsel would give up, as she finished with four walks and four strikeouts in seven innings of work.
“She threw a great game,” Hagstrom said. “They got a couple nice opposite-field hits and Heisdorf hit it far.”
Waupun took the early lead in the bottom of the first inning. After leadoff hitter Kayla Rote singled, she moved into scoring position on Lexi Lehman’s sacrifice bunt, and then scored on Haley Huenink’s RBI single to right-center field.
Waupun doubled its lead in the bottom of the third. Rote would reach to open the inning on a Campbellsport error before eventually scoring when Lexie Gerritsen drew a walk with the bases loaded.
Waupun’s best chance to score the tying run came in the bottom of the fourth inning. After Julia Loomans opened the frame with a single up the middle, she moved to second on a wild pitch and advanced to third on Allison Batzler’s sacrifice. Loomans would be left stranded when Campbellsport pitcher Brooke Flitter got the final two outs of the inning by striking out Rote and getting Lehman to ground out.
Waupun’s leadoff batter would reach base in both the sixth and seventh innings, and both times the Warriors failed to move them into scoring position, as sacrifice bunt attempts were popped up for easy outs.
While the Warriors were disappointed to fall one victory short of winning a conference championship, Hagstrom knows they must shift their focus to the postseason. For Waupun it will begin next Monday, with a Division 2 regional semifinal game at home against either Waupaca or Appleton Xavier.
“We’ve got a week till next Monday. We will have a good week of practice,” Hagstrom said. “It’s that next season. We got seven seniors on this squad and it’s win-or-go-home time, and they know that.”