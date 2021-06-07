SOFTBALL: Heisdorf homer lifts Campbellsport past Waupun, 3-2, to win ECC title

WAUPUN — Waupun head coach Tom Hagstrom had two options in the top of the fourth inning, and neither one was particularly appealing.

The first option was to have senior pitcher Delaney Stelsel intentionally walk Campbellsport slugger Lauren Heisdorf and load the bases with one out in the inning. The other option was to pitch to the Campbellsport senior and hope that Stelsel could get her out.

Hagstrom decided to go with the second. Heisdorf made him and Warriors pay, as she smashed the ball well over the left-field fence, providing the only runs her team would need in a 3-2 victory over Waupun, lifting the Cougars to the outright East Central Conference championship at the Jerry Medema Softball Complex on Monday.

“It was one big hit,” Hagstrom said. “(Heisdorf) has been a clutch hitter since her freshman year, helping them go to state. I was so close to intentionally walking her, but I didn't.”

Waupun clung to a 2-0 lead after scoring single runs in the first and third innings. Stelsel was nearly flawless through the first three innings. The only Campbellsport batter to reach base through the first three innings was a one-out walk by Morgan Yahr in the third.