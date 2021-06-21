SOFTBALL: Horicon beats Onalaska Luther to advance to sectional finals; Waupun falls to Denmark

The roster for Horicon's prep softball team this season is quite a bit diferent than it was in 2019 or would have been in 2020 if not for the COVID-19 pandemic wiping out that season.

One thing that's the same, though, is that the Marshladies are in the sectional finals.

Top-seeded Horicon took care of third-seeded Onalaska Luther 8-1 in the WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinals on Monday evening at Horicon High School, advancing to face Blair-Taylor on Wednesday in the championship game.

Blair-Taylor (27-0), the top-ranked team in D4 according to the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association state poll, barely got by Marathon on Monday, winning 5-4.

Horicon won back-to-back D4 state titles in 2018 and 2019 before not getting a chance to make it three straight last spring.

Warriors lose slugfest

Kayla Rote's two-run single capped off a four-run top of the second inning for Waupun in Monday's D2 sectional semfinal game at Denmark, giving the Warriors a 4-3 lead.

And the lead would last for a couple innings, too.

But the Vikings would score three in the bottom of the fourth to go in front.