SOFTBALL: Horicon beats Onalaska Luther to advance to sectional finals; Waupun falls to Denmark

The roster for Horicon's prep softball team this season is quite a bit diferent than it was in 2019 or would have been in 2020 if not for the COVID-19 pandemic wiping out that season.
One thing that's the same, though, is that the Marshladies are in the sectional finals.
Top-seeded Horicon took care of third-seeded Onalaska Luther 8-1 in the WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinals on Monday evening at Horicon High School, advancing to face Blair-Taylor on Wednesday in the championship game.
Blair-Taylor (27-0), the top-ranked team in D4 according to the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association state poll, barely got by Marathon on Monday, winning 5-4.
Horicon won back-to-back D4 state titles in 2018 and 2019 before not getting a chance to make it three straight last spring.
Warriors lose slugfest
Kayla Rote's two-run single capped off a four-run top of the second inning for Waupun in Monday's D2 sectional semfinal game at Denmark, giving the Warriors a 4-3 lead.
And the lead would last for a couple innings, too.
But the Vikings would score three in the bottom of the fourth to go in front.
Again, the Warriors had a response, putting up another big inning to go in front 7-6 headed to the bottom of the fifth.
That's when things got away.
Top-seeded Denmark scored four in the bottom of the fifth and five in the sixth, pulling away for a 15-7 victory over the second-seeded Warriors.
Meknya Potratraz was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs — both coming on a two-run homer — for the Warriors while Lexi Gerritson was 3-for-4 with a run and two RBIs.
Kate Buresh was the star at the plate for the Vikings, going 3-for-3 with six RBIs, although Miranda Johanek swatted a pair of two-run homers — one in the fifth and another in the sixth — while going 3-for-4 with three runs scored and four RBIs out of the leadoff spot in the order.