SOFTBALL: Horicon can't hold off Blair-Taylor in season-ending 6-5 loss tin Div. 5 sectional final

A hard hit ball bounced out of Miller’s glove in the fourth inning, in which the Wildcats scored two runs. Blair-Taylor then had two outs in the fifth, but Gibbs hit a batter and Vorlob couldn’t cleanly field a grounder up the middle, which allowed two more runs to cross.

“They’re young kids; they’re going to make mistakes,” Schliewe said. “That’s what you play the game for, and we’re getting better.”

Horicon threatened to respond in the sixth, but Thompson worked out of a one-out jam by getting Boeck to pop up to the catcher before striking out Heine.

After keeping the Wildcats scoreless in the bottom of the inning, Vorlob doubled with two outs. But sophomore Halla Schultz flew out to center to end the inning.

Blair-Taylor then completed the comeback in the seventh.

Lindsay Steien led off with a triple down the left field line. After Chloe Wagner popped out to the catcher, Thompson laid down a bunt.

Thompson was out at first, but Steien raced home after the throw and slid headfirst around the tag to tie the game.