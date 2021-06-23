SOFTBALL: Horicon can't hold off Blair-Taylor in season-ending 6-5 loss tin Div. 5 sectional final

BLAIR — Multiple times this season, Roger Schliewe watched as his Horicon prep softball team built a lead, only for it to be ripped away in the last inning.
The Marshladies gave up four runs in the seventh against Lakeside Lutheran before losing in extra innings, and they allowed three in the seventh in a one-run loss to Deerfield.
Wednesday’s WIAA Division 4 sectional final at Blair-Taylor, then, must have felt like déjà vu.
Horicon grabbed a five-run lead after three innings, but the Wildcats chipped away with runs in the fourth and fifth before earning a 6-5 walk-off win.
“It just wears on you and you have to learn from it, but we got better at it as the season went on and started winning them,” said Schliewe, whose young team finishes the season at 19-7. “You get to a game like this, and now the pressure gets tightened a little bit more.”
The Marshladies were looking to qualify for their third consecutive state tournament after winning state titles in 2018 and 2019, and a trip to UW-Green Bay looked within reach early on.
Senior center fielder Alyssa Jacobsen started the game with a solo home run that easily cleared the fence in left field, and freshman Lizzy Gibbs was strong on the mound through three innings, working around three hits and striking out five to keep Blair-Taylor (28-0) scoreless.
And in the top of the third inning, Horicon punished multiple Wildcats mistakes.
Jacobsen led off the inning with a bloop single to center and easily stole second. Junior right fielder Emma Miller laid down a bunt in the next at-bat, but Blair-Taylor pitcher Abby Thompson’s throw to first was wide and Jacobsen came around to score.
Miller then stole second and junior shortstop Page Boeck drew a walk after being down 0-2 to give the Marshladies runners on first and second with no outs.
Senior catcher Ashley Heine bunted next, and Thompson made a good throw to first this time. But second baseman Lexi Lofgren, who was racing over to cover the base, dropped the throw.
“We saw that they weren’t as efficient (at making plays on bunts),” Schliewe said. “Not that they’re a bad team, but we knew that we could put the ball in play (and) we would make some things happen.”
Sophomore third baseman Angelic Bushkie followed with a sacrifice fly to center, which scored Miller, and Gibbs singled through the left side to score Boeck.
Freshman second baseman Ella Vorlob bunted in the next at-bat, but Lofgren pulled her foot at first and Heine scored to put Horicon in front 5-0.
But just as miscues helped the Marshladies build their lead, they were crucial in losing it.
A hard hit ball bounced out of Miller’s glove in the fourth inning, in which the Wildcats scored two runs. Blair-Taylor then had two outs in the fifth, but Gibbs hit a batter and Vorlob couldn’t cleanly field a grounder up the middle, which allowed two more runs to cross.
“They’re young kids; they’re going to make mistakes,” Schliewe said. “That’s what you play the game for, and we’re getting better.”
Horicon threatened to respond in the sixth, but Thompson worked out of a one-out jam by getting Boeck to pop up to the catcher before striking out Heine.
After keeping the Wildcats scoreless in the bottom of the inning, Vorlob doubled with two outs. But sophomore Halla Schultz flew out to center to end the inning.
Blair-Taylor then completed the comeback in the seventh.
Lindsay Steien led off with a triple down the left field line. After Chloe Wagner popped out to the catcher, Thompson laid down a bunt.
Thompson was out at first, but Steien raced home after the throw and slid headfirst around the tag to tie the game.
“I thought we had it on that bunt. We had the play set up, we had run it all year long, said ‘That’s the one that’s going to win it for us,’” Schliewe said. “If (catcher Ashley Heine) gets the ball on (the other) side (of the plate), she’s out. It was inches. Inches.”
Alivia Boe then doubled on a 1-1 count, and Leah Kidd came in to pinch run as Callie Wagner stepped to the plate.
Wagner delivered with a single up the middle, which ended the Marshladies’ season.
“They’re 27-0 for a reason,” Schliewe said. “They know how to win.”
BEAVER DAM 5, SLINGER 4 (8 INNINGS)
Slinger 001 102 00 — 4 7 3
Beaver Dam 201 100 01 — 5 9 3
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-k): Slinger — Kylie Strupp (L, 7-9-4-1-6). Beaver Dam — Audriana Edwards (4-2-1-2-3), Gabrielle Fakes (W, 4-5-1-0-4).
Leading hitters (two or more hits): Slinger — Emerson Alton 2x3. Beaver Dam — Gabrielle Fakes 2x4, Haley Allen 2x4.
Extra base hits: 2B — Emerson Alton, Maggie Plahmer (Slinger); Audriana Edwards, Gabrielle Fakes, Gracie Halfman (BD).
RBIs: Slinger — CeCe Kirsch 1, Oliva Schmit 1. Beaver Dam — Ginny Bryant 2, Olivia DiStefano 1, Gabrielle Fakes 1.