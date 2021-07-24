SOFTBALL: Horicon, Dodgeland/Hustisford make splash on All-Conference list with dozen combined honorees

Alyssa Jacobson and Paige Boeck did not swing and miss much this season. Neither did Autumn Soter.
In fact, quite the opposite.
Jacobson and Boeck both batted better than .600 in Trailways South Conference play for league co-runner-up Horicon while Soter batted just a clip below .500 for upstart Dodgeland/Hustisford — and all three were first team selections on the league’s postseason awards list, leading a contingent of 13 players from the area in all who were honored.
Jacobson, who swatted seven homers overall this season, didn’t have a round-tripper in conference play but did bat .615 with four doubles, three triples and eight stolen bases.
Boeck was right behind her at .609 with three doubles, a pair of triples and five stolen bases. Combined, they had 19 RBIs.
Soter, meantime, had four doubles among her 14 hits in conference play, batting .481 in the process.
Horicon tied with Deerfield for second place in the conference at 6-2, both trailing champion Johnson Creek (8-0).
Johnson Creek senior Isabella Herman was picked as the Player of the Year in the conference after putting up a 1.83 earned run average over 42 innings of work, striking out 57 and walking nine in the process.
Making the second team from the area were Horicon junior Emma Miller, Horicon senior Ashley Heine, Dodgeland/Hustisford senior Mya Schreier and Fall River freshman Olivia Feitz.
Miller batted .571 with seven stolen bases while Heine hit .400 and had three doubles.
Schreier belted a pair of homers, hit .444 and had a double and two triples for Dodgeland/Husty, which finished sixth in the conference at 4-5.
Feitz’s rookie campaign saw her help the Pirates to a 1-8 record in league play. Fall River stats weren’t available to be included in this story.
Honorable mention recipients from the area included Horicon freshman Lizzy Gibbs and sophomore Angelica Bushkie along with the Dodgeland/Husty quartet of sophomores Morgan Kehl and Kira Schall and seniors Abbey Petges and Lilly Holder.
Petges had a double and a triple while batting .292, Schall hit .400 with three doubles, three triples and 10 RBIs and Kehl hit .500 with a pair of doubles and a homer.
Kehl also had a 3.76 ERA in 31 2/3 innings of work with 26 strikeouts and only five walks.
Holder had a pair of doubles.
For Horicon, meantime, Gibbs hit .520 with six doubles and a homer while Bushkie hit .417 with four doubles and nine RBIs.
ALL-TRAILWAYS SOUTH CONFERENCE
Player of the year — Isabella Herman, Sr., Johnson Creek.
First team — Isabella Herman, Sr., Johnson Creek; Alexis Swanson, Jr., Johnson Creek; Kaiyli Thompson, Sr., Johnson Creek; Dani Ament, Sr., Deerfield; Morgan Mack, Jr., Deerfield; Alyssa Jacobsen, Sr., Horicon; Paige Boeck, Jr., Horicon; Autumn Soter, Sr., Dodgeland/Hustisford; Sidda Meyers, Sr., Parkview; Evelyn Hamberg, Soph., Williams Bay.
Second team — Hannah Budig, Jr., Johnson Creek; Hailey Eickoff, Sr., Deerfield; Emma Miller, Jr., Horicon; Ashley Heine, Sr., Horicon; Mya Schreier, Sr., Dodgeland/Hustisford; Abbi Butzler, Sr., Parkview; Ally Fredrick, Sr., Palmyra-Eagle; Molly Nettesheim, Soph., Palmyra-Eagle; Anna Benisch, Fr., Rio; Olivia Feitz, Fr., Fall River.
Honorable mention — Jenna Fincutter, Fr., Johnson Creek; Hailey Kvalheim, Fr., Johnson Creek; Grace Battlie, Soph., Deerfield; Addison Kapral, Soph., Deerfield; Lizzy Gibbs, Fr., Horicon; Angelica Bushkie, Soph., Horicon; Morgan Kehl, Soph., Dodgeland/Hustisford; Abbey Petges, Sr., Dodgeland/Hustisford; Kira Schall, Soph., Dodgeland/Hustisford; Lilly Holder, Sr., Dodgeland/Hustisford; Catelyn Nolan, Jr., Parkview; Kylie Star, Fr., Parkview; Kyla Stacy, Jr., Parkview; Christina Stark, Jr., Parkview; Madyson Nettesheim, Jr., Palmyra-Eagle; Mary Ellen Tiller, Jr., Palmyra-Eagle; Annika Olson, Sr., Williams Bay.