SOFTBALL: Horicon, Dodgeland/Hustisford make splash on All-Conference list with dozen combined honorees

Alyssa Jacobson and Paige Boeck did not swing and miss much this season. Neither did Autumn Soter.

In fact, quite the opposite.

Jacobson and Boeck both batted better than .600 in Trailways South Conference play for league co-runner-up Horicon while Soter batted just a clip below .500 for upstart Dodgeland/Hustisford — and all three were first team selections on the league’s postseason awards list, leading a contingent of 13 players from the area in all who were honored.

Jacobson, who swatted seven homers overall this season, didn’t have a round-tripper in conference play but did bat .615 with four doubles, three triples and eight stolen bases.

Boeck was right behind her at .609 with three doubles, a pair of triples and five stolen bases. Combined, they had 19 RBIs.

Soter, meantime, had four doubles among her 14 hits in conference play, batting .481 in the process.

Horicon tied with Deerfield for second place in the conference at 6-2, both trailing champion Johnson Creek (8-0).

Johnson Creek senior Isabella Herman was picked as the Player of the Year in the conference after putting up a 1.83 earned run average over 42 innings of work, striking out 57 and walking nine in the process.