SOFTBALL: Hustisford/Dodgeland slowed by Princeton/Green Lake after hot start to year; spirits still high

Princeton/Green Lake (3-0) simply put the bat on the ball early — a couple errors and a single led to four runs scoring on two RBI walks and two RBI groundouts in the first and 2019 Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association honorable mention all-state selection Emerald Konkel’s three-run homer was the big blow in the second — and Husty/Dodgeland couldn’t muster the same kind of offense it had been blessed with in the two games against Rio.

But Husty/Dodgeland (2-1) did still scatter six hits on the night and cut into the early 4-0 deficit with two runs in the bottom half of the first — on Morgan Kehl’s one-out RBI double and an RBI groundout by Abbey Petges.

The hot-hitting didn’t completely go away either.

“For the most part, they sort of still carried that through tonight,” Biwer said. “If we had have had some of those hits in the first inning that we had spattered throughout the rest of the game, it would have been a little bit closer game. But I’m proud of them. They’re doing a nice job.”

Husty/Dodgeland certainly did a nice job after the first two innings Friday, twice stranding Princeton/Green Lake runners at third base and only allowing the three more runs — two in the sixth and one in the seventh — to keep alive hope that maybe a big rally was in the cards.