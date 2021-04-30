SOFTBALL: Hustisford/Dodgeland slowed by Princeton/Green Lake after hot start to year; spirits still high

JUNEAU — Scripting a better start to the season than what took place Tuesday and Thursday for the Hustisford/Dodgeland prep softball team would have been awfully hard to do.
Twenty-seven runs. Twenty-nine hits. And nine extra base hits — including a homer.
It all added up to two blowout victories over Rio.
The music stopped on Friday evening at Dodgeland High School in an 11-2 loss to Princeton/Green Lake, but that didn’t dampen coach Michelle Biwer’s optimism any.
Facing hard-throwing pitcher Lyla Bartol after going against more subdued arms in the first two games this week was just part of the learning curve is all.
“We were looking for a rally,” Biwer said after her team fell behind 4-0 in the top of the first and then 8-2 after two innings. “There’s some inexperience out there, but they’re aggressive at the plate.
“This is the fastest pitcher we’ve seen so far this year, and there are some nerves yet — we’re still early on in the season. And I don’t want to blame a long week, but it was a long week. This was the fourth game we’ve played this week.”
The game Monday was a scrimmage, but it was, indeed, a busy week.
It ended on a losing note — but not because of effort.
Princeton/Green Lake (3-0) simply put the bat on the ball early — a couple errors and a single led to four runs scoring on two RBI walks and two RBI groundouts in the first and 2019 Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association honorable mention all-state selection Emerald Konkel’s three-run homer was the big blow in the second — and Husty/Dodgeland couldn’t muster the same kind of offense it had been blessed with in the two games against Rio.
But Husty/Dodgeland (2-1) did still scatter six hits on the night and cut into the early 4-0 deficit with two runs in the bottom half of the first — on Morgan Kehl’s one-out RBI double and an RBI groundout by Abbey Petges.
The hot-hitting didn’t completely go away either.
“For the most part, they sort of still carried that through tonight,” Biwer said. “If we had have had some of those hits in the first inning that we had spattered throughout the rest of the game, it would have been a little bit closer game. But I’m proud of them. They’re doing a nice job.”
Husty/Dodgeland certainly did a nice job after the first two innings Friday, twice stranding Princeton/Green Lake runners at third base and only allowing the three more runs — two in the sixth and one in the seventh — to keep alive hope that maybe a big rally was in the cards.
It wasn’t, but Biwer was still pleased with what she saw overall.
“I like what they’re doing out there,” she said. “They’re hustling and they’re not letting that one play get them down and they keep going back after it.
“And I do like our bats. It’s an adjustment going from what we saw last night to tonight, but they’ll get there.”
They won’t stop trying, that’s for sure.
“Just their enthusiasm, their hard work and the way they support each other,” Biwer said when asked what most excites her about this year’s group. “We’ve got a lot of seniors who have worked hard for four years, and it’s their chance now. But they’re also bringing along the younger kids, and that’s a neat thing to see, too — just the leadership I get from the seniors is pretty neat.”
PRINCETON/GREEN LAKE 11, HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 2
P/GL;440;002;1;—;11;14;0
H/D;200;000;0;—;2;6;3
Leading hitters: P/GL — Lyla Bartol 3x5, Emerald Konkel 3x5, Lexus Toth 4x4. H/D — Ally Roberts 2x3.
HR: Konkel. 3B: Bartol. 2B: Konkel, Julia Franke (P/GL).
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-k): P/GL — Lyla Bartol (W, 7-6-2-0-10). H/D — Kira Schall (L, 5-9-4-2-6), Morgan Kehl (2-5-0-0-3).