SOFTBALL: Mayville quartet chosen as All Stars by state coaches association

Thoreson said she and her teammates are filling the void as best they can by going to the diamond once in a while to hit and play catch — and “talk about the memories we made, just to kind of keep it going.”

“We’re still trying to get through it, staying connected and trying to bring as much normalcy as possible — just trying to have fun and make the most out of what we’ve been dealt,” added Karvala, also an all-conference pick each of the last three years and a first-teamer last year who’s a career .333 hitter with 13 doubles and no missed games, all behind the dish.

Karvala said that being picked as an All Star wasn’t the ultimate goal but it is something she coveted.

“It’s a milestone,” she said. “It’s one of the last things you get to do as a player in high school.”

The 2020 season didn’t unfold the way Mayville had hoped.

It didn’t unfold at all, in fact, and that has brought into crystal clear focus just how much the game of softball means to Van Beek.