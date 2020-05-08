SOFTBALL: Mayville quartet chosen as All Stars by state coaches association

This was going to be the year. This time, Mayville’s prep softball team wasn’t going to let someone else wear the slipper. Midnight was going to strike, Cinderella was going to be headed home and the Cardinals were still going to be dancing.
After two straight years of bowing out of the playoffs as a No. 1 seed prior to the state tournament — last year falling to second-seeded Campbellsport in the Division 3 sectional semifinals and in 2018 losing to fourth-seeded Westfield in the regional finals — the Cardinals were bound and determined to advance to the final weekend this season.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic ruined that opportunity, first postponing the spring sports season when Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued a month-long Safer at Home order on March 25 (it was extended on April 16 to last until May 26) and then officially forcing the season to be canceled when the WIAA voted to do so at its regular meeting April 21.
“I believe in the bottom of my heart this is supposed to be a special season for us,” Mayville coach Steve Pliner said via email on March 24, when uncertainty still remained and players and coaches alike had their fingers crossed that a truncated schedule was still possible.
Mayville now can only wonder what might have been, but at the very least the Cardinals do have four All Stars — pitcher Abby Van Beek, catcher Emily Karvala, utility player Delaney Vetter and outfielder Kyra Thoreson — to boast about as the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association last week released rosters for its annual Seniors All-Star Games despite there being no stats from 2020 to go off of.
The rosters include 238 players in all and would have been broken down into 12 teams — four in Division 1, four in Divisions 2 and 3 and four in Division 4 and 5 — for a series of 14 round-robin games using a jamboree format, but the event, which was scheduled for Tuesday, June 16, at Woodside Sports Complex in Wisconsin Dells, has been canceled because of the pandemic.
There will, however, be a senior showcase Aug. 3-4, open to any player in the class of 2020, not just those chosen as All Stars.
Van Beek, who was the Player of the Year in the Flyway Conference as well as an all-state selection by the coaches association both of the last two years and is a career .469 hitter with 15 homers, will continue her career at Trinity Christian College in Chicago. Van Beek also has a sub-1.00 earned run average (0.784) in her high school pitching career.
Meantime, Karvala is headed to play at Ripon while Vetter — an all-conference choice the last three years and a first-teamer last year who has a career .384 batting average with 12 homers to go along with a career ERA of 1.62 — will lace up the spikes at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa.
Thoreson said being honored by the state coaches association provided a bit of a bright spot in what’s been an otherwise gloomy spring.
“A little,” she said. “We were super excited to take the field. It was our senior year so we were all excited to see what we could do and how far we could make it. But it does help knowing that we’ll be able put the uniform on and play again.”
Thoreson said she and her teammates are filling the void as best they can by going to the diamond once in a while to hit and play catch — and “talk about the memories we made, just to kind of keep it going.”
“We’re still trying to get through it, staying connected and trying to bring as much normalcy as possible — just trying to have fun and make the most out of what we’ve been dealt,” added Karvala, also an all-conference pick each of the last three years and a first-teamer last year who’s a career .333 hitter with 13 doubles and no missed games, all behind the dish.
Karvala said that being picked as an All Star wasn’t the ultimate goal but it is something she coveted.
“It’s a milestone,” she said. “It’s one of the last things you get to do as a player in high school.”
The 2020 season didn’t unfold the way Mayville had hoped.
It didn’t unfold at all, in fact, and that has brought into crystal clear focus just how much the game of softball means to Van Beek.
“Absolutely,” she said. “I’ll be the first to admit that before this I really took for granted being able to put the uniform and go out on the field and then it was taken away and now you realize how amazing it was to be able to go out there with all those girls.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
