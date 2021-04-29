SOFTBALL: Peck pitches, powers Columbus to 13-3 win over Lodi

Way out. And she knew it was gone the minute it left the bat.

But just in case, she got a loud reminder as she began rounding the bases.

“Once Jim started yelling, ‘It’s a home run,’ that’s when I really knew,” she said.

Prior to that at bat, Peck — with help from her defense, which did commit three errors but by no means was sloppy in the field — held the Blue Devils in check, allowing only one earned run on four hits while striking out nine and walking a pair.

She pitched well in her first-ever varsity start.

“She did,” Rake said. “She’s got a lot of innings in the circle. She’s working on her rise and her drop.”

For her part, Peck said getting the butterflies out of the way early made a big difference.

“I was kind of nervous because it was my first game,” she said, “but I just relaxed and did what I do best.”

On this night, that meant keeping Lodi batters guessing.

“Things that move out of the zone, just trying to get them to swing,” she said of her approach. “And if they did hit it, it would be routine plays and our defense could get outs.”