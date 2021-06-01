SOFTBALL: Pitcher Crary puzzles Beaver Dam, lifting Baraboo to 2-1 win over conference leaders

But it wasn’t to be.

“That’s what’s been biting us all year — we haven’t been scoring our runners. And it really came back and got us today,” Golden Beavers coach Abby Schmitt said of the team’s one Kryptonite, which on Tuesday resulted in 12 runners left on base.

It was Crary’s change-up that puzzled them most.

“They were just too antsy in the box,” Schmitt said. “They weren’t relaxing in there — they were just trying to hit the ball too hard.

“They were guessing on what the ball was going to do — rather than just seeing the ball and trusting their hands, they went after whatever they saw.”

Crary scattered six hits and three walks while striking out nine, yielding just the one earned run.

It was an impressive final line that netted the T-Birds their fifth straight victory — but most importantly, their biggest victory of the season.

In the first meeting between the two the T-Birds suffered a 10-0 loss, and they were bound and determined not to let that happen again.