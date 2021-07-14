SOFTBALL: Pliner a unanimous 1st team All-Flyway choice, leads list of six from Mayville honored by league

Alayna Suprenand of Winnebago Lutheran Academy was the cream of the crop in the Flyway Conference this season, winning the Player of the Year award with impressive numbers that included a .500 batting average, four homers and 24 RBIs over the course of 12 league games.

Kendall Pliner wasn’t far off.

The Mayville senior infielder also batted .500, bopping five homers with a pair of doubles and 15 RBIs en route to unanimous first-team All-Flyway honors. She was one of six Cardinals selected to the league’s postseason awards list, joining freshman outfielder Addy Youngbeck on the first team.

Freshman catcher Hayden Schabel and sophomore pitcher Harley Schabel were chosen to the second team while freshman infielder Avah Vervillle and senior outfielder Shelby Liebenow both garnered honorable mention recognition.

Youngbeck hit .439 with a pair of doubles and 11 RBIs to rank among the league leaders in batting average and production at the plate, gaining her notice enough to be picked to the first team in her rookie campaign.

Harley Schabel, meantime, hit .351 with three doubles and three stolen bases while also posting a 2.04 earned run average, 76 strikeouts and 18 walks in 58 1/3 innings of work in the circle to land herself on the second team.