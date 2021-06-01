SOFTBALL: Randolph takes both games in doubleheader with Fall River on Tuesday

FALL RIVER ― The bats were pounding the ball in Randolph’s non-conference doubleheader at Fall River on Tuesday.
The Rockets blasted 25 hits for 42 runs between both games to demolish the Pirates 13-6 in the first game and 29-14 in the second game.
“It’s good to get the win, obviously, and it’s better than any practice we’re going to have,” Randolph coach Jeff Kohlbeck said. “We’ve got a lot of at bats for everybody, which is great. It’s going to help us out down the road and our defense saw a lot of balls hit at them. That’s going to help us too. ”
Randolph’s Jorey Buwalda finished the day with five hits for seven RBIs, and she homered twice. The first was a three-run shot to left field in the fifth inning of the first game to raise the lead to 12-4. The second one happened in the third inning of the second game when she had a three-run blast to center to tie the game up at 14 with no outs left.
“She’s learning how to approach different pitchers’ different speeds,” Kohlbeck said. “This was a little bit less speed than what we’ve seen recently and she adjusted really well after her first at bat. She’s becoming a really good softball player. She’s a great athlete, obviously. She’s a great volleyball player and a great basketball player. It’s good to see her play well in softball too.”
Buwalda’s second homer highlighted an 11-run third inning for the Rockets to give them a 22-14 advantage.
In the fourth inning of that game, Randolph scored seven runs off three hits and three walks as they still tried to steal bases to get the 15-run mercy rule to take effect.
“It was hard because I wanted to call it off at times and stop stealing bases, but we never could because they never felt comfortable out there,” Jeff Kohlbeck said. “This last inning here, I just wanted to get the 15-run rule and just get it over with. I didn’t want to take any more changes with it”
The second game was the highlight for the Pirates too. Even though they recorded just one hit, the Pirates walked seven times and brought in 10 runs in the first inning. They finished with five hits and scored four more runs as well.
“We finally got some timely hitting,” Dwane Talg said. “It was exciting for the girls to run around and bat around in the order. It’s been hard for us to do that this year. We do have seven first-year starters on our team this year. It’s been a difficult ride and it was good to see them have success, and get some timely hitting going like that. It meant a lot to them.”
Behind a pair of hits, four runs and a couple errors committed by the Pirates, the Rockets responded with a nine-run first inning.
“I knew we could score some runs, but I didn’t think we’d get nine back in the first inning,” Kohlbeck said. “It was a good answer for what we did, and Macy (Kohlbeck) did a good job coming in for us and throwing strikes.”
Both starting pitchers were replaced in the first inning of the second game.
Fall River’s Rebecca Tramburg gave up six runs after walking four batters and replaced by Hannah Bartz. Bartz pitched the rest of the second game, striking out three while giving up 23 runs (14 earned) off 11 hits and 11 walks.
“She ate up a bunch of innings for us tonight,” Talg said. “Was she outstanding? No, but she ate the innings and she did what she had to do for us. We’ve got Horicon, Parkview and Palmyra-Eagle the next three days, so it was important for her to do what she did for the team. It was a selfless act on her part.”
Macy Kohlbeck replaced Reagan Drews after walking six batters and giving up six runs to begin the game. Macy Kohlbeck pitched the rest of the way as she got the win in the second game, striking out four while giving up four earned runs off one hit and one walk.
“I felt bad for Reagan,” Jeff Kohlbeck said. “I thought she was doing a good job. She wasn’t missing her spots by much, but I wanted to get her some time pitching. She’s been our No. 3 pitcher all year and moved up to No. 2 with an injury. We’ve just got to get her ready in case something happens to Macy. She did fine. I think once she got into the game, it was a little nerve wracking and that’s common for a freshman. I have two freshmen pitchers right now.”
Jeff Kohlbeck said he was happy to see the Pirates had some fight left in them, though, in the second game.
“They kept fighting back and (Talg) is a great coach too,” he said. “He’s got those girls playing hard.”
But the inexperience got to the Pirates in the later innings as Talg said, “Yes, you could see them wearing down,”
Macy Kohlbeck was also credited with the victory in the first game. She pitched all five innings with three strikeouts while giving up nine runs (six earned) off nine hits and four walks.
Randolph’s Cassandra Alsum had herself a day at the plate in the second game. She went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double for four RBIs. Her triple came in the third inning when she had the bases loaded in front of her.
Randolph’s Brianne Baird didn’t play in the second game, but did go 3-for-4 with an RBI in the first game.
The Rockets never trailed in the first game as they shot out to an 8-2 lead after the first two innings off seven hits and six walks.
“We had quality at bats,” Jeff Kohlbeck said. “We went up ― even when we gave up a few runs ― the umpire said to me, ‘You team is so loose.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, they don’t ever get down. They know they can score.’ It’s just quality at bats and it was everybody, one through nine through the lineup.
“Even in the second game when I had some of the other girls who hadn’t played much this year, they gave us great at bats too. That was really nice to see.”
RANDOLPH 13, FALL RIVER 6 (5 INNINGS)
Randolph;440;50;-;13 14 0
Fall River;202;02;-;6 9 4
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-k): R ― Macy Kohlbeck (W, 5-9-6-4-3). FR ― McKenna Morton (L, 5-14-9-6-5).
Leading hitters (two or more hits): R ― Reagan Drews 2x4, Jorey Buwalda 2x4, Brianne Baird 3x4, Madelyn Hemig 2x3, Macy Kohlbeck 2x3. FR ― Ariel Schlacter 2x4, McKenna Morton 3x4. HR: R ― Jorey Buwalda.
RANDOLH 29, FALL RIVER 14 (4 INNINGS)
Fall River;(10)04;0;-;14 5 5
Randolph;92(11);7 11 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-k): FR ― Rebecca Tramburg (L, 0-0-10-7-0), Hannah Bartz (4.2-11-14-11-3). R ― Reagan Drews (0-0-10-6-1), Macy Kohlbeck (W, 5-1-4-1-4).
Leading hitters (two or more hits): FR ― Paige Servidone 2x2. R ― Presley Buwalda 2x4, Cassandra Alsum 3x4, Jorey Buwalda 3x4, Katie Miller 2x3, Ahrora Scheeler 2x4, Izabel Nieman 2x4. HR: R ― Jorey Buwalda. 3B: R ― Cassandra Alsum. 2B: R ― Cassandra Alsum, Jorey Buwalda. R ― Rebecca Tramburg.
GALLERY: Action from Tuesday's non-conference doubleheader between Randolph and Fall River
Allison Nieman 2.jpg
Allison Nieman.jpg
Bri Baird 2.jpg
Bri Baird 3.jpg
Bri Baird 4.jpg
Bri Baird 5.jpg
Bri Baird 6.jpg
Bri Baird 7.jpg
Bri Baird 8.jpg
Bri Baird 9.jpg
Bri Baird 10.jpg
Bri Baird 11.jpg
Bri Baird.jpg
Cassandra Alsum 2.jpg
Cassandra Alsum.jpg
Dwane Talg.jpg
Fall River coaches.jpg
Fall River outfielder.jpg
Jorey Hughes
Jorey Hughes 3.jpg
Jorey Hughes 4.jpg
Jorey Hughes.jpg
Kaylee Redke.jpg
Macy Kohlbeck 2.jpg
Macy Kohlbeck 3.jpg
Macy Kohlbeck 4.jpg
Macy Kohlbeck.jpg
Madelyn Hemling 2.jpg
Madelyn Hemling.jpg
McKenna Morton 2.jpg
McKenna Morton.jpg
Olivia Fietz 2.jpg
Olivia Fietz.jpg
Presley Buwalda 2.jpg
Presley Buwalda.jpg
Randolph coaches.jpg
Reagan Drews.jpg
Rebecca Tramburg.jpg
Run celebration 2.jpg
Run celebration.jpg
Teammates.jpg
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.