SOFTBALL: Randolph takes both games in doubleheader with Fall River on Tuesday

“I knew we could score some runs, but I didn’t think we’d get nine back in the first inning,” Kohlbeck said. “It was a good answer for what we did, and Macy (Kohlbeck) did a good job coming in for us and throwing strikes.”

Both starting pitchers were replaced in the first inning of the second game.

Fall River’s Rebecca Tramburg gave up six runs after walking four batters and replaced by Hannah Bartz. Bartz pitched the rest of the second game, striking out three while giving up 23 runs (14 earned) off 11 hits and 11 walks.

“She ate up a bunch of innings for us tonight,” Talg said. “Was she outstanding? No, but she ate the innings and she did what she had to do for us. We’ve got Horicon, Parkview and Palmyra-Eagle the next three days, so it was important for her to do what she did for the team. It was a selfless act on her part.”

Macy Kohlbeck replaced Reagan Drews after walking six batters and giving up six runs to begin the game. Macy Kohlbeck pitched the rest of the way as she got the win in the second game, striking out four while giving up four earned runs off one hit and one walk.