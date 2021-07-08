SOFTBALL: Randolph tops among area teams in terms of players picked as All-Trailways North

Only three underclassmen were picked to the first team of the Trailways North Conference’s postseason awards list following this spring’s prep softball campaign.
Randolph boasted two of them.
Sophomores Brianne Baird and Jorey Buwalda were dangerous with the bat this year, striking fear in all the opponents they faced. The former batted .606 with four homers in league play and the latter hit .500 with a pair of dingers.
Together, they paced the third-place Rockets (6-2) at the dish this spring. And together, they were included among the 10 players chosen to the top team on the league’s awards list.
"They were the two main cogs in our offense, really," Randolph coach Jeff Kohlbeck said. "Bri was the all-around best player. In my opinion, she should've been MVP of conference. Without those two, it would've been a huge different team."
League champion Oakfield (8-0) led the way with four first team selections while runner-up Princeton/Green Lake (7-1) had only one, fourth-place Markesan (5-3) had two and sixth-place Oshkosh Lourdes (3-5) had one.
Baird also belted 10 doubles and a triple for a league-best 44 total bases. Buwalda, meantime, had four doubles and a triple in addition to her two homers, giving her 29 total bases — second-best in the league.
Baird hit a program-record 11 homers overall this spring, batting .534 with 40 RBIs.
She had 22 RBIs in league play while Buwalda had nine in league play and 27 overall. Baird also stole five bases while Buwalda had eight thefts.
The Hornets honorees on the first team were senior Sydney Jahnke and junior Mara Vande Brink.
Jahnke batted .370 in league play with a double while Vande Brink hit .387 with five doubles.
Making the second team from the area were Randolph senior Madelyn Hemling, Cambria-Friesland freshman Sydnie Heller and Wayland juior Ellie Aplin.
Hemling batted .375 with a double in league play, Heller hit .429 with a double and Aplin hit .438 with a double and a homer.
"It is hard to get recognized (when you have Baird and Buwalda leading the way)," Kohlbeck said of Hemling. "Maddy batted fourth or fifth for us all season long and she came up with a lot of huge hits, especially when Bri started to get intentionally walked more. Maddy was able to drive her in with a lot of big hits. She had a great season and as our outfielder, she really had a nice year. She was really deserving."
Randolph had three earn honorable mention including junior Presley Buwalda, sophomore Josie Spors and freshman Macy Kohlbeck, Jeff Kohlbeck's daughter.
"Those three really stepped up," Jeff Kohlbeck said.
Kohlbeck praised his daughter and Spors for their performance in the circle. Spors hit .435 with a double and had a 3.00 earned run average over 42 innings in the circle, while Kohlbeck had a 3.06 ERA in 16 innings pitched. She also hit .308 with a double.
"They both had great years pitching," Jeff Kohlbeck said. "Josie was our No. 1 and then when she got hurt, Macy stepped in there and we didn't miss a beat. I don't think we lost a game in conference when Macy was pitching. ... I was really proud of those girls. For their age, for them to step up and contribute on a varsity team, that was really nice to see."
Buwalda batted .323 with five doubles.
"Presley moved into our shortstop position and that's the toughest position on the infield to play," Jeff Kohlbeck said. "She was pretty solid there. She's a great defensive player. She was our Defensive Player of the Year and she hit really well in conference. When she got on base, she was a stolen-base threat all the time. She's one of our quickest girls on our team."
Earning honorable mention from the area were Markesan senior Gracie Mast, sophomore Lexus Witthun and freshman Leah Bobeck; and Cambria-Friesland senior Alexis Johnson and sophomore Lindsay Drews.
Mast, meanwhile, hit .292 with a pair of triples and Bobeck hit .292 with six stolen bases. Witthun hit .300 with a double and a triple.
Last but not least, Johnson batted .292 while Drews hit ..263 with five stolen bases.
Junior Jaylin Gremminger was tabbed as the Trailways North's Player of the Year after batting .639 with 18 RBIs and a league-best 15 stolen bases in conference play.
It wasn't just her bat and ability on the base paths that got her the award, though — it was also her ability in the circle as she had a miniscule 0.48 ERA with 76 strikeouts, one walk issued and an opponents batting average of .116.
She allowed only 18 hits and three earned runs in 44 innings, getting the win (8-0) in all of Oakfield's conference victories.
GALLERY: Acton from a recent Randolph softball practice
Randolph softball practice 2.jpg
Randolph softball practice 3.jpg
Randolph softball practice 4.jpg
Randolph softball practice 5.jpg
Randolph softball practice 6.jpg
Randolph softball practice 7.jpg
Randolph softball practice 8.jpg
Randolph softball practice 9.jpg
Randolph softball practice 10.jpg
Randolph softball practice 11.jpg
Randolph softball practice 12.jpg
Randolph softball practice 13.jpg
Randolph softball practice 14.jpg
Randolph softball practice 15.jpg
Randolph softball practice 16.jpg
Randolph softball practice 17.jpg
Randolph softball practice 18.jpg
Randolph softball practice 19.jpg
Randolph softball practice 20.jpg
Randolph softball practice 21.jpg
Randolph softball practice.jpg
GALLERY: Action from Monday's softball game between Randolph and Oshkosh Lourdes
Bri Baird 2.jpg
Allison Nieman.jpg
Bri Baird.jpg
Jorey Buwalda.jpg
Jorey Buwalda 2.jpg
Josie Spors 2.jpg
Josie Spors 3.jpg
Josie Spors 4.jpg
Josie Spors.jpg
Presley Buwalda 2.jpg
Presley Buwalda 3.jpg
Presley Buwalda.jpg
Randolph coaches.jpg
Reagan Drews 2.jpg
Reagan Drews 3.jpg
Reagan Drews 4.jpg
Reagan Drews 5.jpg
Reagan Drews.jpg
Reagan Proud 2.jpg
Reagan Proud.jpg
GALLERY: Pardeeville softball finishes sweep over Cambria-Friesland on Senior Night
Photos of the Pardeeville and Cambria-Friesland softball teams meeting in a Trailways North Conference game on Thursday, June 3 at Ann Achterberg Memorial Field in Pardeeville. The Bulldogs strung together just two hits, but got a two-run triple from Cami Johansen and took advantage of four Hilltoppers errors en route to a 5-2 win, capping off a season sweep on Senior Night.