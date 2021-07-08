SOFTBALL: Randolph tops among area teams in terms of players picked as All-Trailways North

"Those three really stepped up," Jeff Kohlbeck said.

Kohlbeck praised his daughter and Spors for their performance in the circle. Spors hit .435 with a double and had a 3.00 earned run average over 42 innings in the circle, while Kohlbeck had a 3.06 ERA in 16 innings pitched. She also hit .308 with a double.

"They both had great years pitching," Jeff Kohlbeck said. "Josie was our No. 1 and then when she got hurt, Macy stepped in there and we didn't miss a beat. I don't think we lost a game in conference when Macy was pitching. ... I was really proud of those girls. For their age, for them to step up and contribute on a varsity team, that was really nice to see."

Buwalda batted .323 with five doubles.

"Presley moved into our shortstop position and that's the toughest position on the infield to play," Jeff Kohlbeck said. "She was pretty solid there. She's a great defensive player. She was our Defensive Player of the Year and she hit really well in conference. When she got on base, she was a stolen-base threat all the time. She's one of our quickest girls on our team."

Earning honorable mention from the area were Markesan senior Gracie Mast, sophomore Lexus Witthun and freshman Leah Bobeck; and Cambria-Friesland senior Alexis Johnson and sophomore Lindsay Drews.