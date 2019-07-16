The Reedsburg Rays went 2-2 in the U17 bracket of last weekend's Thunder Classic in Baraboo.
The Rays played a majority of the weekend in the loser's bracket after opening the tournament with a 10-3 loss to the Poynette Pumas on Friday.
The Rays and Pumas went toe-to-toe for four innings before the game got away from Reedsburg when Poynette put up seven runs in the fifth.
Reedsburg struck first, as Kaia Phephles-McNurlen singled, Lacee Frank walked and Jordann Meinhardt hit a sacrifice fly to put runners at first and third with two outs in the bottom of the first inning. The Rays executed a first-and-third steal, with Phephles-McNurlen scoring to give Reedsburg a 1-0 lead.
The Pumas answered with a run in the top of the second, then opened up a 3-1 lead with runs in the second and third innings.
Reedsburg went down in order at the plate in the second and third innings, including Poynette's Mollie Blochwitz robbing a potential extra-base hit with a diving catch in center field.
The Reedsburg offense rallied in the bottom of the fourth, starting with Phephles-McNurlen one-out triple. The Rays eventually loaded the bases, and Phephles-McNurlen came around to score on Frank's RBI groundout. The Rays manufactured the game-tying run, as Rachel Hutchens walked and the runner on third ran home untested to tie the game at 3.
But Poynette, a program that won the WIAA Division 3 state title during the high school season, put the game away with seven runs in the top of the fifth. Blochwitz and Lucy Cuff each hit one-run doubles to give Poynette a 5-3 lead, then the Pumas batted around to build a nice cushion.
The Rays bounced back with Friday night's 11-4 win over the Kenosha Sting, then picked up a 7-3 win over the East Troy Lady Legends on Saturday morning.
Reedsburg's run came to an end with an 8-0 loss to the Glen Ellyn Phillies on Saturday afternoon.
The Rock River Stix went on to win the championship with a 5-2 win over the Baraboo Thunder.
