SOFTBALL: Smedema, Columbus scratch out extra-innings victory to snap Poynette's 60-game winning streak

POYNETTE — Records are made to be broken, as the saying goes.
The same can be said about streaks. They can’t last forever.
The Columbus prep softball team made sure Poynette’s winning streak didn’t last past Tuesday night.
Claire Smedema tossed a four-hit shutout, striking out eight, walking none and neutralizing four errors and EmmaJo Peck’s eighth-inning single to left plated Alise Hayes as the Cardinals won 1-0 to hand the Pumas their first defeat after 60 consecutive victories — including WIAA Division 3 state titles in 2018 and 2019.
The last time Poynette lost was in an 11-1 defeat at the hands of Stevens Point in the 2018 season opener.
“It’s really exciting,” said Smedema, who nailed down the victory by getting a weak pop-up back to the circle to open the eighth, a K for the second out and then, after allowing two-out single, a soft grounder for a 1-3 putout to end it.
“I don’t really know what else to say — it’s really exciting,” she added. “That’s a pretty big win. I knew it was going to be tough when we went into it, but it’s a team effort.”
For Poynette (7-1, 4-1 Capitol North), the loss boiled down to execution at the plate and a key mistake in the field — the left fielder misplayed Peck’s one-out single, allowing the Cardinals’ third-base coach to easily wave Hayes home rather than potentially put up the stop sign not wanting to risk making the second out at the plate.
But the Pumas aren’t crying over spilled milk; rather, they’re taking the defeat to Columbus (3-2, 3-2) as an opportunity to get better.
“Sometimes you get a little bit more out of losing a game. It highlights what you need to work on — and we have some things we need to work on,” Poynette first-year coach Matt Ramberg said. “We didn’t lay down bunts when we needed to; we had a runner on first and second in two innings and couldn’t advance them. Those are what’s going to win close games like this.”
The Pumas — who got a gem from pitcher Holly Lowenberg as she struck out nine, walked a pair and didn’t allow a hit until the seventh, when Columbus loaded the bases with two outs but came away empty-handed — did successfully sacrifice a runner into scoring position in the third inning when No. 9 hitter Maysa Clemens reached on an error to lead off the frame and then moved up to second on Ashia Meister’s bunt.
Abby Clink then reached on Columbus’ second error in the inning to put runners at second and third, but Smedema was able to get out of the jam by getting No. 3 hitter Holly Lowenberg to pop out and clean-up hitter Brooke Steinhorst to groundout back to the circle.
Poynette put runners at first and second an inning earlier — when Steinhorst reached on an error and Peyton Gest singled — but Smedema got three straight flyouts to squash that threat.
And in the fourth, Gest opened the frame by reaching on error before Smedema struckout the next three batters to keep the game scoreless.
Only one runner reached scoring position — Alli Ripp to second base after leading off the sixth with a single and moving up on a groundout — the rest of the way against Smedema, who was up for the challenge of taking on unbeaten Poynette.
“She pitched one hell of a game — spot-on,” Columbus coach Jim Rake said. “Her change was working for her today.
“She’s very quiet, but she leads by example. When she comes to practice, it’s all-out. And when she swings the bat during batting practice, she’s one of the kids who scares me the most that I’m going to get clocked by a ball, because it’s just such a violent swing.”
Smedema didn’t need to swing the bat in the eighth in order to help her own cause, though.
After Hayes led off the frame with a single, Smedema’s sacrifice bunt moved her into scoring position for Peck, who delivered with a line drive to left.
And for Columbus, it was about as big a victory as victories get.
The Cardinals walloped Watertown Luther Prep in a 14-0 win on Thursday but prior to that they suffered a gut-wrenching 8-7 loss to Lakeside Lutheran after leading 7-1 in the sixth inning.
“That really left a bad taste,” Rake said. “But you know what? This sure took that away.
“It’s a good day for Columbus softball, it really is.”
Not just because of how exciting it is to have ended their rivals’ winning streak, either — the Cardinals needed the victory to avoid falling under .500 in league play.
“What we just witnessed today is a (typical) Columbus-Poynette softball game. I can’t explain it, but we play well in this ballpark,” Rake said. “This is the first time I’ve beat Poynette varsity, and it feels really good, I have to admit that.
“But the biggest thing it does for us is it pulls us right back into the conference race. And with our young team, I think we can really build off this win. They know what it takes for seven, or in this case eight, innings to win against a very quality team. Most importantly, they learned they can’t go through the motions and play high-level softball — not in the Capitol Conference, because teams are just too good.
“So I’m proud of the girls.”
Proud of the streak as Ramberg and the Pumas are, they’re not dwelling on the fact it’s come to an end.
They have bigger goals in mind.
“If we’re going to lose a game, now’s the time to do it,” Ramberg said. “We don’t want to do it in four weeks (in the playoffs).
“We want to make a good run in the playoffs. Eight of our starters are first-year starters on varsity and they’re figuring it out now — we’re going to see a lot of tight games because we’re not that seasoned of a team yet.”
The Cardinals aren’t necessarily, either.
But more so now than before first pitch Tuesday.
“We grew as a team today,” Rake said. “If we can keep this intensity, these kids have played enough softball where we’re going to be fine and we’re going to get where we want to go.”
COLUMBUS 1, POYNETTE 0</&hspag3>
Columbus 000 000 01 — 1 4 4
Poynette 000 000 00 — 0 4 1
Leading hitters (two or more hits): None. Extra base hits: None.
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-k): Col — Claire Smedema (W, 8-4-0-0-8). Poy — Holly Lowenberg (L, 8-4-0-3-9).
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.