SOFTBALL: Smedema, Columbus scratch out extra-innings victory to snap Poynette's 60-game winning streak

But the Pumas aren’t crying over spilled milk; rather, they’re taking the defeat to Columbus (3-2, 3-2) as an opportunity to get better.

“Sometimes you get a little bit more out of losing a game. It highlights what you need to work on — and we have some things we need to work on,” Poynette first-year coach Matt Ramberg said. “We didn’t lay down bunts when we needed to; we had a runner on first and second in two innings and couldn’t advance them. Those are what’s going to win close games like this.”

The Pumas — who got a gem from pitcher Holly Lowenberg as she struck out nine, walked a pair and didn’t allow a hit until the seventh, when Columbus loaded the bases with two outs but came away empty-handed — did successfully sacrifice a runner into scoring position in the third inning when No. 9 hitter Maysa Clemens reached on an error to lead off the frame and then moved up to second on Ashia Meister’s bunt.

Abby Clink then reached on Columbus’ second error in the inning to put runners at second and third, but Smedema was able to get out of the jam by getting No. 3 hitter Holly Lowenberg to pop out and clean-up hitter Brooke Steinhorst to groundout back to the circle.