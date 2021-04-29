SOFTBALL: Solid pitching, great defense and strong offense help Beaver Dam beat Portage 9-1

“The girls made some adjustments there at the end, Wampler said. “They stayed a little bit more focused at the end. We were thinking some of those long at bats we had early on can get mentally draining. We talked about keeping that focus and that’s what we did in that last inning.”

Schmitt said the Warriors finally timed her pitcher after seeing what she had all game.

“They were getting on her,” she said. “They’d seen her a couple times at the plate and everyone gets a hit every once in a while. She didn’t let it get too much in her head and we played a great game.”

Before that, Audriana Edwards could do no wrong as she had five 1-2-3 innings. And she also had an RBI double to centerfield for the game’s first run, which sparked a three-run inning for the Golden Beavers (2-0, 2-0 Badger North).

“I like how she was really flexible with any of the pitches we were calling and she didn’t get let down,” Schmitt said. “She got behind in a few of the pitches or the count got a little full, but that didn’t get in her head and she stayed tough and went right at them.”

Meanwhile, Beaver Dam finished with 11 hits on Portage (0-2, 0-2) pitcher Paige Edwards. Edwards also had four strikeouts, one walk and eight of the nine runs given up were earned.